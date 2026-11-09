SCADA in Data Center Market worth $2.01 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global SCADA in data center market is projected to grow from USD 0.88 billion in 2026 to USD 2.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'SCADA in Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

SCADA in Data Center Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.88 billion

USD 0.88 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.01 billion

USD 2.01 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 14.7%

SCADA in Data Center Market Trends & Insights:

The SCADA in data center market is witnessing strong growth as operators invest in automation and real-time monitoring to improve infrastructure reliability and operational efficiency. Demand is supported by the expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, increasing deployment of AI workloads, and growing complexity of critical power and utility infrastructure. Advancements in SCADA software, industrial control hardware, data acquisition, and supervisory monitoring are enabling faster fault detection, centralized visibility, and improved operational control. Rising investments in large and mega campus facilities are further strengthening demand for SCADA solutions across data center applications and regions.

By offering, Software is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% in the SCADA in data center market during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of real-time monitoring, visualization, alarm management, and supervisory control platforms.

By Application, Electrical power distribution monitoring and control accounted for approximately 35-37% of the SCADA in data center market in 2025, reflecting the importance of monitoring critical electrical infrastructure, power distribution, and operational conditions.

By data center type, Hyperscale data centers are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15-17% in the SCADA in data center market during the forecast period, driven by expanding data center infrastructure and growing demand for digital and AI computing capacity.

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Market growth is driven by increasing demand for real-time monitoring, supervisory control, and operational visibility across critical data center infrastructure. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and hyperscale data centers is creating significant demand for SCADA hardware, software, and services that support reliable infrastructure operations. Data center operators are increasingly focusing on centralized monitoring, alarm management, and supervisory control of electrical power distribution, backup power systems, cooling utilities, and other critical processes where SCADA functionality is deployed. Growing investments in infrastructure modernization, industrial connectivity, and operational automation are further strengthening demand for SCADA solutions worldwide.

Hardware is expected to account for a significant share of the SCADA in data center market during the forecast period.

Hardware is expected to maintain a significant position in the SCADA in data center market due to its essential role in acquiring operational data, transmitting field signals, and enabling supervisory monitoring and control of critical infrastructure. SCADA deployments rely on components such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), remote terminal units (RTUs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), industrial communication gateways, and I/O modules to connect field equipment with supervisory platforms. The expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, increasing infrastructure complexity, and growing requirements for real-time monitoring are supporting demand for these hardware components. In addition, investments in new data center construction, modernization of existing facilities, and integration of connected equipment are creating opportunities for SCADA hardware suppliers. The need for reliable data acquisition, industrial connectivity, and compatibility with existing operational systems is expected to sustain demand for SCADA hardware throughout the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers are expected to account for the largest share of the SCADA in data center market during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers are expected to maintain a leading position in the SCADA in data center market due to their large-scale infrastructure, high operational complexity, and extensive requirements for continuous monitoring and control. These facilities support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing workloads, requiring reliable oversight of electrical power distribution, backup power systems, cooling utilities, and other critical infrastructure. SCADA solutions enable operators to collect real-time operational data, manage alarms, monitor connected equipment, and support supervisory control across complex facility environments. The continued expansion of hyperscale campuses, increasing power density, and investments in infrastructure automation are strengthening demand for SCADA hardware, software, and integration services. In addition, the need for centralized operational visibility and efficient management of large-scale facilities is expected to support the significant share of hyperscale data centers in the SCADA in data center market throughout the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the SCADA in data center market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a significant position in the SCADA in data center industry, supported by substantial investments in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The region is witnessing rapid expansion of data center capacity, driven by increasing cloud adoption, artificial intelligence infrastructure deployment, and growing demand for high-density computing environments. Global cloud service providers and colocation operators are expanding their regional footprints, increasing the need for reliable monitoring and supervisory control of critical infrastructure. In addition, growing emphasis on operational reliability, infrastructure automation, and efficient management of electrical and utility systems is encouraging operators to invest in SCADA hardware, software, and integration services. Continued digital infrastructure development and modernization of existing facilities are expected to support Asia Pacific's position in the global SCADA in data center market.

Major companies operating in the SCADA in data center companies include Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

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