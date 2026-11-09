Festive cheer is here as Small Business Saturday unveils advert calling on Britain to shop small

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Saturday has launched its inaugural festive advert celebrating the UK's vibrant small business community, as the national campaign calls on the public to support the UK's 5.6 million small businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5th December.

At a time when major brands are unveiling their highly anticipated festive adverts, Small Business Saturday is putting the spotlight on the Nation's Favourite Businesses - small and independent businesses - celebrating the vital role they play in our everyday lives and local communities.

Filmed at small businesses across the country, the advert follows a young shopper on a festive journey. The story begins at Cream Dream, a Ukrainian cafe in Covent Garden run by Lisa Tataryna, before moving to Mud House, a community pottery studio in Brighton run by Rosalind Poerwantoro, where she purchases a range of unique gifts.

She then heads to award-winning hair salon Simon Webster Hair, run by Simon and Sophie Webster, where she meets a friend. The advert concludes with the pair arriving at a festive meal welcomed by Maurice Press, a talented visually impaired pianist, at Shambles, an independent Italian restaurant in Teddington run by siblings Massimo and Margherita Langella, where they exchange presents among friends.

The advert encourages the public to make a conscious effort to support small businesses, whether shopping locally, discovering small businesses online or choosing independent venues this festive season.

Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful small business campaign, now in its 14th year. A grassroots, non-commercial campaign founded by American Express and remains the principal supporter in the UK - it engages millions of people and has generated billions of pounds in spending with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "The launch of our festive advert is reminder of how much small businesses contribute to our everyday lives. They sit at the heart of our communities, bringing our high streets to life, creating jobs and offering unique experiences.

"This Small Business Saturday, we're urging the public to celebrate their favourite small businesses, discover new ones and show their support during one of the most important trading periods of the year."

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: "As the founder and Principal Supporter of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to help shine a spotlight on the incredible independent businesses that make our high streets so special. This advert is a celebration of these businesses and those that run them, and a timely reminder of the difference we can all make by choosing to shop small."

Watch the full advert here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKO59jB6A8o

To learn more Small Business Saturday, visit: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/

Notes to Editors

About Small Business Saturday UK

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Launched in 2013, the day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but has an impact that lasts all year round.

This year Small Business Saturday takes place on 5 December 2026.

Follow the campaign via SmallBizSatUK @SmallBizSatUK

About American Express:

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of Merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

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