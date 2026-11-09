BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Document



A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 31 August 2026)

This document will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 August 2026 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

9 November 2026