Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Amdocs brings together the intelligence to anticipate customer needs and the commercial capabilities to act on them. Its AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions enable CSPs to personalize engagement in context, proactively identify growth and retention opportunities, and guide customers from intent through purchase. Across consumer and enterprise markets, Amdocs connects these journeys with the telecom workflows required to configure, price, sell and fulfil the right service-aligning customer outcomes with conversion, loyalty and profitable growth.

At the heart of this approach is aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telecommunications. Predictive intelligence, agentic AI and specialized agents share customer, product and commercial context to reason, collaborate and orchestrate end-to-end marketing and sales workflows. Designed to work across any BSS environment and deliver immediate value, this foundation supports increasingly autonomous, intent-driven and outcome-based execution, with governance, traceability and human oversight built in.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in this inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Growth Horizons at Amdocs. "We believe this recognition reflects both our vision for agentic marketing and sales grounded in the commercial realities of telecom, and our ability to put that vision into practice. aOS was built to help service providers create more seamless agentic customer experiences, leveraging governed execution to strengthen customer relationships, accelerate growth, and ultimately translate AI into measurable business outcomes."

Amdocs' AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions are commercially deployed across multiple countries. Its composable, cloud-native and API-first architecture supports incremental adoption or an end-to-end platform approach while preserving existing investments. Amdocs combines its products with telecom expertise, consulting and implementation services, and flexible commercial models with measurable customer value.

Access the full report here.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, Pulkit Pandey, Khurram Shahzad, 15 September 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.7 billion in fiscal 2026. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on August 18, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mallory Smith

Mallory.smith@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

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