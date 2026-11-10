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WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 20:10
37,260 Euro
+0,13 % +0,050
Branche
Telekom
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1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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36,90037,20020:14
36,95037,15020:14
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2027:

November 20Needham Virtual Tech Conference
Virtual
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
November 30 & December 1UBS Global Tech Conference
The Phoenician, Scottsdale, Arizona
Investor meetings
Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs CFO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 7Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Lotte NY Palace, New York, New York
Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president, Growth Horizons and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
December 9Nasdaq London Investor Conference
Mayfair Hotel, London, England
Fireside Chat + Investor meetings
Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs CFO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Supporting Resources
- Learn more about Amdocs Experience Lab
- Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
- Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth. Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.7 billion in fiscal 2026. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-investor-conference-sc-1249623

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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