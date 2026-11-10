Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2027:

November 20 Needham Virtual Tech Conference Virtual

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations November 30 & December 1 UBS Global Tech Conference

The Phoenician, Scottsdale, Arizona

Investor meetings

Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs CFO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 7 Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference Lotte NY Palace, New York, New York

Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president, Growth Horizons and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 9 Nasdaq London Investor Conference Mayfair Hotel, London, England

Fireside Chat + Investor meetings

Tal Rozenfeld, Amdocs CFO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Supporting Resources

- Learn more about Amdocs Experience Lab

- Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

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About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth. Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.7 billion in fiscal 2026. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-investor-conference-sc-1249623