Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), along with their executive team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new listing of Evolve Global Defense & Aerospace Index ETF (TSX: CAMO).





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CAMO invests in a diversified basket of global defense and aerospace companies, weighted primarily outside the United States, that build the aircraft, weapons systems, and military technology governments rely on. To achieve its investment objective, CAMO currently seeks to replicate the Solactive Global Leaders Defense & Aerospace Index, or any successor thereto.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to index-based income strategies, long term investment themes, and some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

To learn more, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323110