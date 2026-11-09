Icertis today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2026-2027 Vendor Assessment (US54117526, October 2026). This marks the company's second recognition as a Leader in this vendor assessment.1.

"IDC selected Icertis as a leader because they have out-of-the-box coverage for nearly every contract lifecycle function, all delivered via governed, context-aware AI that corporate legal teams can rely on," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, IDC. "In addition to delivering precise redlining and automated playbook creation, the post-signature depth of Icertis is a differentiator and something legal leaders should account for as they consider contract intelligence that meets the needs of their full enterprise."

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors based on strategies, capabilities, and customer feedback to assess their delivery of CLM solutions tailored for legal departments. As legal teams continue to navigate evolving regulatory requirements and growing contract complexity, complete contract intelligence to not only optimize negotiations but also minimize risk at scale is critical to help businesses achieve strategic results.

Key strengths of Icertis include:

Proven expertise supporting large enterprises and highly regulated industries like the public sector. According to the report, "About 90 percent of Icertis customers are large enterprises."

AI that grounds questions and answers in the policies, negotiation history, and historical patterns that shape enterprise context not generic probabilities to deliver more relevant, reliable insights that drive better decisions and business outcomes.

Agent-driven drafting, redlining, and playbook creation with Vera Engage to automatically turn precedents into playbooks and accelerate review cycles by up to 80 percent, reducing time spent on negotiations to focus legal resources on high impact issues.

Native integrations with core business systems to ensure contract commitments are fulfilled and value is not lost through missed obligations, unclaimed rebates, pricing discrepancies, or gaps between negotiated terms and business execution.

"Contracts are more than legal documents. They capture the relationships that shape how a business operates and performs," said Bernadette Bulacan, Chief Evangelist, Icertis. "With Icertis, legal departments can move beyond simply executing agreements faster to making more intelligent decisions through the power of context, upsizing their impact on the entire business. I believe this recognition from IDC MarketScape reinforces our commitment to deliver enterprise-grade contract intelligence and innovation to our customers, so they can navigate complexity with greater clarity and control over their agreements."

Icertis was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53575125, June 2025). Icertis is one of the fastest growing private companies in America, according to the Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times.

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About Icertis

Icertis is the AI-native platform that turns contracts into measurable business impact. At the platform's core is Vera the complete contract AI layer that understands business and industry context connecting agreements, data, and systems to power the autonomous enterprise with contract intelligence.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal Vendor Assessment (US51541124, September 2024).

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