Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market worth $1.23 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market is projected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2031 from USD 0.67 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 600 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 451 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.67 billion

USD 0.67 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.23 billion

USD 1.23 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.9%

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for a 48.5% share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2025.

By offering, the products segment held an 83.4% share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2025.

By technique, the spatial transcriptomics segment held a 70.0% share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market for products in 2025.

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The market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, clinical laboratories, and CROs increasingly adopt spatial analysis technologies for drug discovery, biomarker identification, disease research, and precision medicine. Spatial transcriptomics enables researchers to analyze gene expression while preserving tissue architecture, providing insights into cellular interactions and disease mechanisms. Growing demand for high-resolution molecular profiling, integration with next-generation sequencing, and advances in imaging-based and sequencing-based platforms are supporting adoption. AI-enabled data analysis and improved bioinformatics tools are further enhancing the interpretation of complex spatial datasets and supporting translational research.

Products market held the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2025

By offering, the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is categorized into products and services. In 2025, products accounted for the largest market share, driven by the widespread use of instruments, assay kits, reagents, probes, and consumables in spatial profiling workflows. These products support gene expression analysis, tissue mapping, cellular interaction studies, biomarker discovery, and disease research. Their recurring use across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations contributes to sustained demand. Increasing adoption of spatial transcriptomics and high-resolution molecular imaging technologies further supports the leading position of products in the market.

Sample preparation services to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031

By type, the sample preparation services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for high-quality tissue processing, fixation, embedding, sectioning, and sample preservation before spatial molecular analysis. Growing adoption of spatial transcriptomics in oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and biomarker discovery is increasing demand for specialized sample preparation workflows. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, and research organizations are increasingly relying on specialized service providers to manage complex tissue samples and improve experimental reproducibility. These factors are expected to support demand for sample preparation services as spatial genomics and transcriptomics research expands.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market from 2026 to 2031

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding genomics research, increasing investments in precision medicine, and growing adoption of advanced spatial profiling technologies. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are strengthening their life sciences research capabilities through government initiatives, expanding biotechnology infrastructure, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments. The presence of regional players, including BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China), Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan), and Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), supports market development through genomics platforms, molecular analysis capabilities, and research services. Growing applications in oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and biomarker discovery, alongside collaborations between academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical organizations, are expected to accelerate the adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics companies include 10x Genomics (US), Bio- Techne (US), Bruker (US), Standard BioTools Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Danaher Corporation (US), Velsera Inc. (US), and Revvity, Inc. (US), among others.

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Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is witnessing increasing strategic investment, driven by advances in spatial profiling, expansion of multiomics capabilities, and growing demand for high-resolution molecular analysis. Investment activity is increasingly focused on developing advanced instruments, expanding assay and reagent portfolios, strengthening data analysis capabilities, and scaling commercial operations. For instance, in January 2026, Vizgen, Inc. (US) announced the closing of a USD 48 million financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners, with M Ventures and Northpond Ventures as co-leaders. The funding is intended to support product innovation, global commercial expansion, and manufacturing scale-up, highlighting continued investor interest in spatial biology technologies.

Revenue Shift Context

The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is witnessing a gradual shift toward high-resolution spatial transcriptomics platforms, integrated spatial multiomics, and advanced data analysis solutions. Products continue to generate demand through instrument placements and recurring purchases of assay kits, probes, and reagents, while services support sample preparation, sequencing, and spatial data interpretation. The global market is projected to increase from USD 0.67 billion in 2026 to USD 1.23 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 12.9%. Increasing adoption in oncology, biomarker discovery, drug development, and precision medicine is supporting demand for integrated workflows. Meanwhile, conventional gene expression analysis remains important, while single-cell resolution, three-dimensional tissue profiling, and AI-enabled spatial data analysis are gaining traction across research and translational applications.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market are driven by the need to strengthen technology portfolios, expand spatial profiling capabilities, and improve access to established customer bases.

SPATIAL GENOMICS & TRANSCRIPTOMICS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2025 Acquisition Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) Stilla Technologies (France) Bio-Rad Laboratories acquired Stilla Technologies, a French company specializing in high-precision genetic analysis systems based on digital PCR, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 225 million. The acquisition aimed to expand Bio-Rad's digital PCR portfolio, strengthen its high-precision genetic analysis capabilities, and enhance its offerings for molecular diagnostics and life sciences research. January 2025 Acquisition Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan) Curio Bioscience (US) Takara Bio USA Holdings, a subsidiary of Takara Holdings, acquired Curio Bioscience to enhance its spatial biology capabilities within its single-cell omics solutions portfolio. This acquisition integrates Curio's spatial transcriptomics technologies, reinforcing Takara's position in spatial genomics and multiomics research workflows.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top six players collectively account for approximately 70-76% of the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market, indicating a highly consolidated competitive landscape. This concentration reflects the strong installed base, broad product & service portfolios, recurring reagent and consumable revenues, established customer relationships, and global commercial reach of major market participants. Companies such as 10x Genomics, Bruker, Illumina, Inc., Vizgen Corp, and Takara Holdings Inc. collectively shape the competitive environment through their presence across spatial genomics & transcriptomics instruments, reagents & consumables, software, accessories, and related services. Their focus on high-resolution spatial profiling, integrated multiomics, advanced imaging, and AI-enabled data analysis strengthens their competitive positioning and supports broader adoption across drug discovery, biomarker research, and precision medicine.

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