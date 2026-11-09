Tax990 Expands Filing Support for Nonprofits Ahead of November 16 Deadline

New 990-N Full Service, Fillable Forms and Letters, and 990 Explorer updates give organizations more ways to file correctly and show their work to donors.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider for nonprofits, has added new filing services ahead of the November 16, 2026 deadline for organizations with a fiscal year ending June 30 and calendar-year organizations that filed a Form 8868 extension in May.

The additions include:

990-N Full Service , a phone-based filing option for small organizations; a set of guidance templates for IRS forms beyond the annual return; and

, a phone-based filing option for small organizations; a set of guidance templates for IRS forms beyond the annual return; and Updates to the 990 Explorer that makes accepted returns available to the public right away.

that makes accepted returns available to the public right away. Fillable forms and letters outside of the 990 series that help clients maintain other aspects of compliance for free.

The releases are part of the company's ongoing work to keep compliance from getting in the way of an organization's mission.

Filing on time protects an organization's standing with the IRS and with the people who support it. An organization that does not file a required return for three consecutive years automatically loses its tax-exempt status. Form 990 is also a public document that donors, grantmakers, and charity evaluators use to judge an organization's transparency.

990-N Full Service allows organizations to file Form 990-N by calling the Tax990 support team. A support representative prepares the return on the call. The filer reviews it, approves it, and pays, and the team transmits it to the IRS. Most calls take 10 to 15 minutes. Organizations can reach the filing line at (704) 839-2321, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

The fillable forms and letters provide guidance templates for compliance needs outside the annual return. Templates cover Forms 1023 and 1023-EZ, 1024, 8822-B, 843, and 4506-B, plus an e-file database update request letter. These include applications for tax-exempt status, changes of address or responsible party, power of attorney, and changes to an organization's tax year or accounting method.

990 Explorer by Tax990 now publishes an organization's return as soon as the IRS accepts it. Returns filed through Tax990 move directly from IRS acceptance into 990 Explorer, where donors, grantmakers, and board members can view them without waiting for the IRS to post them publicly. Visitors can also search and filter organizations by type and revenue to find and compare peer organizations.

When asked about the new features, Naga Palanisamy, CEO of Tax990, said, "Donors want to see how organizations are doing, and Form 990 is one of the clearest ways to show them. With 990 Explorer, an organization's return is visible as soon as the IRS accepts it. Paired with our new phone filing and form templates, that means more organizations can file correctly and show their supporters the results right away."

Every return filed through Tax990 is backed by the Tax990 Commitment, which includes IRS acceptance or the filer's money back, free amendments (up to three) and retransmissions, and Form 8868 extension filing. Protection Plus provides up to $1 million in professional audit defense for up to three years after IRS acceptance, included automatically at no additional cost.

To begin filing, visit Tax990 . To file Form 990-N by phone, call (704) 839-2321. To view returns filed through Tax990, visit the 990 Explorer.

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-expands-filing-support-for-nonprofits-ahead-of-november-1-1248144