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ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Data Centers Work Launches to Provide Communities with Factual Insights on Data Infrastructure

New nonprofit organization will offer accessible, accurate information regarding data center operations, community impact, and development

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Data Centers Work, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to providing factual insights into the data center industry, officially launched today. The organization will serve as a primary resource for residents, community leaders, policymakers, and reporters seeking clear information on one of the fastest-growing sectors of the American economy.

The United States leads the world in data center hosting. As new projects are proposed across the country, local communities naturally seek clarity regarding jobs, energy consumption, water usage, and overall economic impact. Data Centers Work addresses these essential questions using verified information drawn from credible, publicly available sources.

Data Centers Work has appointed Cory Custer as executive director, effective November 9, 2026. Custer brings over a decade of leadership experience in external affairs and government communications, having recently served as deputy chief of staff for external affairs in Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves' office. In his new role, Custer will lead initiatives to counter misinformation, support local leadership during project expansion, and demonstrate how data centers generate long-term value through infrastructure investment, local development, and secure digital framework support.

"Conversations surrounding data centers are among the most critical economic and infrastructure discussions taking place nationwide today," said Custer. "I look forward to sharing transparent facts, dispelling common misconceptions, and highlighting the tangible benefits these investments bring to local communities."

Data Centers Work is supported by organizations that share a collective desire to provide factual information about data centers to help citizens, communities, and leaders make informed decisions. To learn more, visit datacenterswork.com and follow our social media channels.

About Data Centers Work

Data Centers Work is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accurate, accessible information about American data center infrastructure. Through fact-based resources and community engagement, Data Centers Work addresses misinformation, clarifies operational standards, and highlights the role data centers play in strengthening local economies while adhering to rigorous safety and security practices.

Media Contact: info@datacenterswork.com

###

SOURCE: Data Centers Work



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/data-centers-work-launches-to-provide-communities-with-factual-i-1248803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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