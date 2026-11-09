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WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
09.11.26 | 16:53
205,50 Euro
+4,65 % +9,14
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
Eurozone 50
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Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
205,75205,8017:20
205,75205,8017:20
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 17:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aircraft Engine Lease Finance: AELF Acquires Two Airbus A330 Aircraft on Lease to Wamos Air

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / AELF has acquired two Airbus A330 aircraft on lease to Madrid-based Wamos Air from entities managed by AerCap. The aircraft include an A330-300 manufactured in 2011 and an A330-200 manufactured in 2009.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wamos Air as a lessee and remain committed to our longstanding investment thesis for the A330 platform," said Joe Cirillo, President & Chief Commercial Officer of AELF. "The A330's mid-life capital cost relative to new-technology aircraft, coupled with limited current-generation alternatives, supports its sustained value. With OEM production rates insufficient to meet mid-term demand, we expect continued narrowbody-like liquidity from Trent- and GE-powered A330 variants."

AELF's A330 fleet is leased to a diverse set of airlines across North America, Europe, and Africa, complementing the company's narrowbody portfolio of 737 aircraft.

Wamos Air is a charter and wet-lease operator with an all-A330 fleet.

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks, and non-traditional aircraft owners. In operation for over a decade, AELF continues to expand its portfolio of commercial aircraft and engines, focusing heavily on A330 and 737 aircraft types. The company acquires aircraft on lease with a broad range of airline partners, as well as dormant or stub-leased assets, returning them to service through maintenance and remarketing programs. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

communications@aelfinc.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-acquires-two-airbus-a330-aircraft-on-lease-to-wamos-air-1248853

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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