Aircraft Engine Lease Finance: AELF Acquires Two Airbus A330 Aircraft on Lease to Wamos Air

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / AELF has acquired two Airbus A330 aircraft on lease to Madrid-based Wamos Air from entities managed by AerCap. The aircraft include an A330-300 manufactured in 2011 and an A330-200 manufactured in 2009.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wamos Air as a lessee and remain committed to our longstanding investment thesis for the A330 platform," said Joe Cirillo, President & Chief Commercial Officer of AELF. "The A330's mid-life capital cost relative to new-technology aircraft, coupled with limited current-generation alternatives, supports its sustained value. With OEM production rates insufficient to meet mid-term demand, we expect continued narrowbody-like liquidity from Trent- and GE-powered A330 variants."

AELF's A330 fleet is leased to a diverse set of airlines across North America, Europe, and Africa, complementing the company's narrowbody portfolio of 737 aircraft.

Wamos Air is a charter and wet-lease operator with an all-A330 fleet.

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks, and non-traditional aircraft owners. In operation for over a decade, AELF continues to expand its portfolio of commercial aircraft and engines, focusing heavily on A330 and 737 aircraft types. The company acquires aircraft on lease with a broad range of airline partners, as well as dormant or stub-leased assets, returning them to service through maintenance and remarketing programs. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

communications@aelfinc.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-acquires-two-airbus-a330-aircraft-on-lease-to-wamos-air-1248853