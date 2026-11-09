Montreal-based supplier brings product listings, batch testing records and research guides together online.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - WellnessVials has launched an online research peptide catalogue, giving qualified laboratory researchers access to available batch testing records alongside product information.

The WellnessVials catalogue connects researchers with documentation for the materials they are reviewing. Through the company's lab results library, laboratory staff can search by compound or lot number, check reported purity and testing dates, and open the corresponding certificate of analysis.

Each certificate covers the specific lot identified in the report; it does not serve as a certificate for other batches of the same product. The library also shows where reports are still pending, making the status of the available documentation clear.

"Researchers should be able to go from a vial directly to its lot documentation and understand what the analytical results measure," said Baily Wilfrid, CEO of WellnessVials.

That emphasis on documentation carries through to the company's Research Resources section. Guides explain how to read a certificate of analysis, how reported purity differs from net peptide content, and what analytical testing can establish about a sample. Laboratory handling and storage are also covered, with a glossary and concentration calculator available for reference.

Together, the catalogue and supporting resources give laboratory teams a place to review materials and work through the accompanying technical information before ordering. Researchers receiving a shipment can use the lot number on the vial to locate its corresponding published record.

Peptides are supplied in lyophilized, or freeze-dried, form in amber vials designed to limit light exposure. Orders are shipped in tamper-evident packaging with tracking.

About WellnessVials

WellnessVials is a Montreal-based supplier of peptides and related materials for qualified in-vitro laboratory research in Canada. Its online catalogue includes access to available lot-specific analytical reports and educational resources. Products are intended exclusively for laboratory research and are not for human or veterinary consumption, therapeutic use or medical diagnosis.

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