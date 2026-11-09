Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Guardix published a one-minute product walkthrough on October 17, 2026, showing how private security companies can use AI to prepare officer schedules for review. The video also shows how the platform notifies officers when assignments are published, tracks coverage across branches and sends recurring client reports.

Guardix

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/322839_84e8a0cff4e6a972_001full.jpg

A last-minute call-off can change who covers a post, what the client sees in a report and which hours appear on the invoice. Guardix gives schedulers a way to review a proposed replacement and follow that assignment through attendance, reporting and billing using the same officer and site records.

Reviewing Coverage After a Call-Off

For a vacant post, Guardix's Auto Assign tool suggests officers based on availability, skills, distance from the site, weekly hours and pay cost. Schedulers can review candidates against the post's requirements. Nova, the scheduling agent, can propose an assignment or copy a week of shifts into a draft for review.

An authorized user reviews and publishes the assignment. The officer receives a notification and can confirm or decline in the mobile app. A decline alerts the office so the scheduler can look for another replacement.

What Happens After the Shift Is Published

Companies can set reminders for officers to file required reports and configure alerts for late clock-ins, missed reports and expiring employee documents. Those alerts give supervisors specific exceptions to follow up on during and after the shift.

For recurring client updates, administrators select the sites, report types, reporting period, recipients and delivery time. Guardix emails the PDF daily, weekly or monthly according to the company's settings. Approved officer reports are included when they match the selected scope.

Guardix can also prepare a draft invoice at the end of a configured billing cycle using the source the company selects, such as scheduled shifts or actual timesheets. Finance staff review the hours and rates before sending the invoice. Companies configure these routines through Guardix workflow automation.

How Staff Review AI-Assisted Work

Ledger can flag missing clock-outs, timecards awaiting approval and missing pay rates before finance prepares payroll. Atlas can suggest officers for open shifts and draft an incident ticket from a caller's description. Staff review proposed assignments and tickets before applying them, and finance can configure payroll runs to wait for approval. The company describes these tools in its AI agent documentation.

About Guardix

Guardix provides web and mobile software for private security companies. Its platform supports officer scheduling, time and attendance, patrols, incident reporting, dispatch, client access, payroll preparation and invoicing. Feature availability depends on the plan and configuration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322839