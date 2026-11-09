From private AI factories and inference that runs anywhere to virtualized estates and service provider clouds, Traefik Hub now runs on the platforms enterprises already use, so the same controls follow model, agent, API and application traffic wherever it runs

KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America-- Traefik Labs today announced that Traefik Hub now runs on four platforms enterprises and service providers already use: SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, Spectro Cloud PaletteAI, VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) from Broadcom and Service Provider Central on Nutanix Cloud Platform. On each one, the same gateway governs model, agent, API and application traffic where it runs: in a private AI factory, wherever inference runs, across a VCF estate of virtual machines and containers and in service provider clouds. Traefik Hub, certified for SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, is available as a SUSE AI Factory partner blueprint. Traefik is the default gateway for PaletteAI Model as a Service, where Traefik Hub adds runtime governance for every model and agent call. Broadcom has published a validated reference architecture for deploying Traefik Hub on VCF. Service providers building on Nutanix use Traefik Hub to add Layer 7 services to their tenant catalog. They join more than 12 technology, cloud, and service provider partners in the Traefik Labs ecosystem.

Enterprises are moving AI agents into production at the same time as they modernize the applications they already run. Both put pressure on the same layer: the gateway that decides who reaches which model, tool, API or application. A gateway added from outside the platform is one more system to approve, operate and patch. When the gateway is built to run on the platform, the platform team installs it the way it installs everything else, and the same controls follow the workload, whether it runs on a private GPU cluster, in the cloud, at the edge, in a virtual machine or in a tenant's network.

"Customers rarely shop for a gateway on its own. They choose a platform to run their infrastructure and their AI and expect the controls to work on it," said Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs. "On these four platforms, Traefik Hub solves four different problems: governing AI in a private AI factory, applying one policy wherever inference runs, putting a whole VCF estate behind one front door, and helping service providers sell more to their tenants. In each case, the gateway goes where the workload goes, with the same controls in every place."

Govern AI Where It Runs

SUSE: Runtime Governance for SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA

Enterprises and NeoCloud providers running SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA can now put AI applications and agents into production with security and cost under control. Traefik Hub, certified for SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA, is available as a SUSE AI Factory partner blueprint. Its AI Gateway and MCP Gateway route every model call and agent tool call through one control point, which identifies the caller, enforces which models and tools each group may use, masks personal data and secrets in prompts and answers, stops unsafe requests before any tokens are spent and meters token budgets per user and team.

Customers install the blueprint from the Partner Blueprints catalog in SUSE AI Factory, and Fleet rolls it out alongside the stock SUSE AI applications. Every policy is plain YAML in one Helm chart. Traefik Hub also integrates with NVIDIA NemoGuard NIM microservices for content safety, topic control and jailbreak detection. Traefik Labs is one of the launch ISVs in SUSE's new ISV certification program.

"Enterprises rely on SUSE AI Factory to scale generative AI and agent-driven workflows with full infrastructure control. Backed by our curated partner catalog, Traefik Hub's certified blueprint provides our joint customers with the runtime visibility, routing and governance required to monitor model and tool calls and keep operating costs predictable," said Rhys Oxenham, VP General Manager, AI at SUSE.

Learn more about Traefik Hub on SUSE AI Factory

Solution Overview: https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-and-suse-ai-factory

https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-and-suse-ai-factory Blog: https://traefik.io/blog/traefik-and-the-suse-ai-factory-with-nvidia

https://traefik.io/blog/traefik-and-the-suse-ai-factory-with-nvidia Video: https://youtu.be/Hzzb3Bge8uc

Spectro Cloud: Inference Anywhere. Governance Everywhere.

Traefik is the default gateway for PaletteAI Model as a Service, the way enterprises serve models to their applications and agents, in connected and air-gapped deployments. Traefik Hub adds its AI gateway, MCP gateway and API management on top. PaletteAI runs and meters the models wherever enterprises need them: on their own GPUs, in the cloud, at the edge and in air-gapped sites. Traefik Hub governs who and what may make each request. It identifies the person or agent behind each call, checks what each may do with each model and MCP tool, masks sensitive data and blocks prompt injection and records every allow and deny in a signed, tamper-evident log sent to the customer's existing logging backend.

Because policy is defined once at the gateway, not once per model provider, it travels with every request as AI moves from chat to agents that call tools and data, and as customers change models or where they run. Traefik Hub is fully self-hosted, so it fits sovereign and air-gapped deployments. The same controls govern autonomous agents running in sandboxes, without changes to the agents' code.

"Platform teams don't want to approve and patch a separate gateway for every environment. With Traefik as the default in PaletteAI Model as a Service, the gateway ships with the platform. Customers who need identity-aware policy, data masking and a signed audit trail add Traefik Hub without changing how they deploy," said Saad Malik, CTO and Co-founder, Spectro Cloud.

Learn more about Traefik Hub on Spectro Cloud PaletteAI:

Solution Overview: https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-hub-spectro-cloud-paletteai

https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-hub-spectro-cloud-paletteai Blog: https://traefik.io/blog/governance-everywhere-in-practice-traefik-hub-on-spectro-cloud-paletteai

https://traefik.io/blog/governance-everywhere-in-practice-traefik-hub-on-spectro-cloud-paletteai Video: https://youtu.be/x9Z1hQow4Rw

Deliver Every Application Through One Gateway, From VMs to Containers

Broadcom: One Front Door for the Whole VMware Cloud Foundation Estate

Broadcom has published a validated reference architecture for deploying Traefik Hub on VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). It shows Traefik Hub as one front door for every kind of workload VCF runs: virtual machines in vCenter, KubeVMs through KubeVM Service and containers on VKS.

In the architecture, Traefik Hub runs on VKS and discovers workloads read-only through the VMware vCenter, Supervisor and Kubernetes APIs, so the infrastructure team and the platform team each keep their own tools and credentials. Moving an application from a virtual machine to a container becomes one weight change at the gateway, while the address, the certificate and the policy stay the same. Customers can modernize on VCF at their own pace, without rebuilding how users reach their applications. The same front door adds API management and governs AI model and MCP traffic as teams bring agents onto VCF.

"Customers modernize at the pace their business sets, and the tools they depend on need to be ready when they are," said Ahmar Mohammad, vice president, Container Platform, Advanced Services, and Partner Ecosystem, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. "Through this reference architecture and validation of Traefik Hub for VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service, teams have a prescriptive path to bringing Traefik Labs' traffic management, API management and AI governance into their VCF environments."

Learn more about Traefik Hub on VMware Cloud Foundation:

Solution Overview: https://traefik.io/solutions/vmware-and-traefik

https://traefik.io/solutions/vmware-and-traefik Validated Architecture: https://www.vmware.com/docs/isv-traefik-vks-vcf

https://www.vmware.com/docs/isv-traefik-vks-vcf Video: https://youtu.be/2O36a0Dzdr8

Nutanix: Completing the Service Provider Catalog

Service providers building their clouds on Nutanix can now offer their tenants the services they pay for on top of infrastructure. Service Provider (SP) Central and Prism Central manage each provider's tenants across their Nutanix domains, and Nutanix Flow gives every tenant its own isolated network with Layer 4 load balancing. Traefik Hub adds the Layer 7 services on top: an API gateway, a web application firewall (WAF) and encrypted application delivery with certificates managed for each tenant.

Traefik Hub works in each of the 3 tenant network models SP Central supports, so providers can package these services as tiers, from a shared base offering to a dedicated gateway for each tenant. It runs in front of virtual machines and Kubernetes alike and finds tenant VMs directly from Service Provider and Prism Central. Hardened Distro Zero and FIPS 140-3 images serve regulated and public sector tenants.

Learn more about Traefik Hub on Nutanix Service Provider Central:

Solution Overview: https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-hub-and-nutanix-for-service-providers

https://traefik.io/solutions/traefik-hub-and-nutanix-for-service-providers Blog: https://traefik.io/blog/from-iaas-to-paas-and-beyond-value-added-services-for-service-providers-on-nutanix

https://traefik.io/blog/from-iaas-to-paas-and-beyond-value-added-services-for-service-providers-on-nutanix Video: https://youtu.be/vjGaw69ipiE

From Ingress to Runtime Governance

In March, Nutanix, SUSE, and other platform vendors standardized on Traefik Proxy as their ingress controller after the retirement of the Kubernetes community's ingress NGINX project. Today's announcements extend that foundation to Traefik Hub, which adds the API Gateway, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway and API management on the same gateway, deployed with one Helm chart.

"These platforms solve different problems, but the gateway underneath is the same Traefik Hub, configured the same way, as plain YAML that platform teams keep in Git," said Emile Vauge, founder and CTO of Traefik Labs. "A platform team that learns it on one platform can run it on the next, and a policy written for a VM, a container or an agent reads the same in each one."

Availability

Traefik Hub is available today. The Traefik partner blueprint is available in the Partner Blueprints catalog in SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. Traefik is the default gateway in Spectro Cloud PaletteAI Model as a Service, and customers can add Traefik Hub without changing how they deploy. The VMware reference architecture is available at https://www.vmware.com/docs/isv-traefik-vks-vcf. Service providers on Nutanix can contact Traefik Labs to add Traefik Hub to their tenant catalog. Traefik Labs is at KubeCon CloudNativeCon North America in Salt Lake City, booth 290. Learn more at https://traefik.io.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs is the creator of Traefik Proxy, the world's most widely deployed cloud-native application proxy, and Traefik Hub, the integrated platform for API Gateway, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway and API management. With over 3.5 billion Docker Hub downloads and 65,000 GitHub stars, Traefik powers application networking for organizations worldwide, from startups to Fortune 500 to the Global 2000. Headquartered in both France and US, with a global install base and open-source community, Traefik Labs serves customers across financial services, healthcare, retail, transportation, government and technology. For more information, visit traefik.io.

SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. Spectro Cloud, Palette and PaletteAI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectro Cloud, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Broadcom, VMware, VMware Cloud Foundation, vSphere and vCenter are trademarks of Broadcom Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. NVIDIA and NVIDIA NIM are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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