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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 17:20
259,80 Euro
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 17:10 Uhr
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FlowX.AI & Google Take Mission-Critical AI Agents From Pilot to Production

From Google for Startups to Gemini for business: FlowX.AI Expands Work With Google Cloud

Following its launch on Gemini Enterprise in August, FlowX.AI is actively engaged with Google Cloud in multiple opportunities with enterprises in regulated industries

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most enterprises are past the question of whether AI works. They have run the pilots but far fewer have an agent running in production. In August, FlowX.AI became one of the initial partners bringing specialised industry agents to Gemini for business, helping close the pilot gap. Since then, FlowX.AI has been actively engaged in multiple opportunities with enterprises that want AI inside the processes that run their business, not next to them.

FlowX.AI's story with Google began inside the Google for Startups program. Earlier in September, Tamas Keiger, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at FlowX.AI, spoke on the Vision track at Google Cloud Day Romania about what it takes to move AI agents from pilot to mission-critical work.

He argued the gap isn't the model. It is everything around it: the organisation's rules, the evidence behind every output, the systems already in place, and a clear line where the agent stops and a person takes over.

"FlowX.AI is an excellent example of a CEE innovator bringing the practical benefits of AI to the financial sector. Together, we are helping banks safely move from AI pilots to real-world production. By running their specialized banking agents on Gemini, FlowX.AI can securely scale these solutions for financial institutions across the region on Google Cloud's trusted, enterprise-grade infrastructure." Boris Georgiev, Managing Director Central and Eastern Europe, Google Cloud

FlowX.AI's agents are available on Google Cloud Marketplace as AI Agent-as-a-Service offerings, compatible with Agent2Agent Protocol and Gemini Enterprise, and were featured in the Gemini for financial services launch.

For example, Loan Pack Completeness checks an entire lending file against the institution's document policy and flags exactly what is missing, stale, insufficient, or contradictory; critical checks, such as whether a document exists or a date falls within policy, run on deterministic logic rather than model judgment.

Document Extraction and Reconciliation for Capital Markets extracts the required values from an institutional onboarding pack against a customer-defined schema, returns each value with evidence and page references, and shows where documents agree, conflict, or leave gaps.

Neither agent makes the lending or onboarding decision. Those stay with people. Governance, traceability, and human control are built into how organisations deploy and run the agents, so they can start with one focused workflow and expand based on proven results. Through Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprises already invested in Google Cloud can find these agents inside the environment their teams already use, and buy them through a contracting path their procurement teams already know.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cbc05bf-0e4d-4ee6-bb03-124542f71d8e



marketing@flowx.ai +40733910628

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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