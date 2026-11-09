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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 17:46 Uhr
150 Leser
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Dresser Utility Solutions Completes RMG Acquisition

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresser Utility Solutions, a leading provider of global infrastructure technology, including measurement, instrumentation, coupling and repair, pressure and flow control solutions to water and gas utility and industrial customers, has completed its acquisition of RMG Messtechnik GmbH, adding high-pressure ultrasonic metering to its robust gas measurement capabilities.

The addition of RMG strengthens Dresser's global gas measurement portfolio, bringing together complementary technologies, industry expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions to customers around the world.

David Evans, chief executive officer of Dresser Utility Solutions, said, "Bringing RMG into Dresser is an important step in our long-term growth strategy. The value of this acquisition goes beyond expanding our capabilities, it brings together two organizations with deep industry knowledge, strong customer relationships, and a shared focus on delivering reliable solutions. We look forward to building on these strengths and creating new opportunities for our customers worldwide."

RMG's product range includes high-pressure ultrasonic and turbine gas meters, gas chromatographs, flow computers, data loggers and communication devices.

Thorsten Dietz, CEO, RMG, said, "Joining Dresser Utility Solutions creates exciting opportunities to build on RMG's legacy of innovation and technical expertise. Together, we can accelerate the development of advanced gas measurement technologies, expand our global reach and deliver even greater value to customers as the industry evolves."

Headquartered in Butzbach, Germany, RMG has approximately 230 employees globally. Its operations include additional locations in Germany and offices in the United States, India, China, Dubai and Austria. RMG brings decades of gas measurement experience to Dresser, along with an established international network of sales and service partners.

About Dresser Utility Solutions

With more than a century of innovation, Dresser Utility Solutions is a trusted leader in providing safe, reliable infrastructure technologies that support utilities around the world. The company continues to strengthen and modernize utility infrastructure, ensuring customers receive high-performing technologies that operate safely, reduce emissions and product loss, and minimize operational costs. Dresser's portfolio includes gas metering technology, digital instrumentation and software, pressure and flow control solutions, and gas and water infrastructure repair products. Together, these solutions support the complete utility infrastructure lifecycle - from measurement and control to repair and maintenance. For more information, visit dresserutility.com.

About RMG

RMG is a global provider of gas measurement technology, including ultrasonic and turbine gas meters, gas chromatographs, flow computers, data loggers and communication devices, and gas metering technology. With more than 100 years of experience, RMG has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and technical expertise. Headquartered in Butzbach, Germany, RMG has locations and sales and service partners around the world, supporting customers with proven technologies and expertise for a wide range of gas measurement applications. For more information, visit rmg.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: For Dresser Utility: Leigh Ramirez Marketing Communications leigh.ramirez@dresserutility.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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