Luc Broussaud joins exclusive Supernova Hall of Fame, while Jaggaer customers Betsson Group and Signify are finalists for innovation

Jaggaer, a global leader in AI-powered source-to-pay and supplier collaboration, today announced a double win: Luc Broussaud, Senior CPO Advisor to Jaggaer, was inducted into the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) Supernova Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing lasting contributions to the sourcing and procurement industry; he is one of only 21 people inducted since 2018. Alexandra Lafaurie VP of Product Management at Jaggaer was honored with the 2026 Sourcing Star Award.

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Luc Broussaud Hall of Fame Inductee

Broussaud has spent 30 years in procurement leadership at GE, Nokia and Signify. His "lean first, then digitize" approach challenged a generation of CPOs to fix their processes and data before adding technology. "For most of my career I've argued that you cannot automate a mess, and that resilience starts with clean, connected data rather than another tool, comments Broussaud. "AI makes that truer than ever. It only delivers value on top of a single source of truth. I'm grateful to SIG, to the procurement teams I led, and to Jaggaer for bringing the CPO voice into how the product is built."

"The Supernova Hall of Fame recognizes people whose influence reaches far beyond their own organizations," said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of Sourcing Industry Group (SIG). "Luc changed how procurement leaders think about data, resilience and transformation, and he continues to share that thinking across the profession."

Sourcing Star Lafaurie has also spent 25 years driving sourcing innovation, from introducing reverse auctions in the early 2000s to embedding AI in sourcing, supplier risk and contracts at Jaggaer today. "I've seen sourcing go from closed-door negotiations to reverse auctions to AI, and every step has been about giving procurement teams better information to make better and faster decisions," said Alexandra Lafaurie, VP, Product Management at Jaggaer. "That's what we're building now: AI embedded in every step of the Sourcing process, from the identification of the right strategy, the supplier selection, automatic negotiation, award recommendation and all the way to the Contract or a Purchase Request creation. I share this award with our product and engineering teams, and with the customers who build alongside us."

Jaggaer and its customers were named finalists in four further categories, including for JAI, Jaggaer's AI for procurement:

Jaggaer Innovations in Digitization (Team): for JAI , Jaggaer's AI-powered procurement intelligence, which was co-built with customers, which delivered 75% fewer support tickets and 50% faster contract reviews

for , Jaggaer's AI-powered procurement intelligence, which was co-built with customers, which delivered 75% fewer support tickets and 50% faster contract reviews Betsson Group Jaggaer Innovations in Digitization (Partnership): Betsson Group turned procurement into a real-time business orchestration engine. The company brought $140M in spend and 2,000+ contracts into one governed procurement lifecycle

Betsson Group turned procurement into a real-time business orchestration engine. The company brought $140M in spend and 2,000+ contracts into one governed procurement lifecycle Signify Jaggaer Innovations in Digitization and Innovations in Sourcing (Partnership): Signify is re-architecting global procurement into a unified, AI-enabled operating model. It applied a "lean first, then digitize" approach, connecting multiple ERPs through JAGGAER Link to create a single, real-time view of spend, suppliers and risk across around 20,000 suppliers.

The winners were announced at the SIG Global Executive Summit in Chicago on Monday October 26 2026.

About Jaggaer

Jaggaer has been building procurement software since 1995. Its platform helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of buying, from selecting suppliers through paying invoices, and serves customers including several Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.

About Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) is the premier networking membership organization for procurement, sourcing, and third-party risk leaders. SIG brings together practitioners from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 organizations, along with vetted solution providers that support them, to share what works, benchmark against peers, and stay ahead of what's next. Members connect through an online community and in-person events, learn through SIG University, and stay informed with webinars, podcasts, and Future of Sourcing, SIG's online publication. Learn more at sig.org.

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