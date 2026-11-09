Hoover Presidential Foundation Launches Hoover 360, a New Podcast Exploring the Life and Legacy of Herbert Hoover

Nine-episode series hosted by Nick Westergaard debuts November 11 with special guest Margaret Hoover

WEST BRANCH, IA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / History remembers Herbert Hoover as the 31st President of the United States, whose administration coincided with the beginning of the Great Depression. But his remarkable 90-year life encompassed far more than his four years in the White House.

The Hoover Presidential Foundation is introducing Hoover 360, a new podcast that takes listeners beyond the familiar history books to discover the extraordinary life, accomplishments, and enduring legacy of one of America's most fascinating public figures.

Hosted by Nick Westergaard, author, educator, and trustee of the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the nine-episode inaugural season premieres Wednesday, November 11, with special guest Margaret Hoover, great-granddaughter of President Hoover, political commentator and host of PBS's Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.

"Herbert Hoover's story reminds us that history is rarely as simple as the version we remember," said Westergaard. "His life was filled with remarkable examples of innovation, leadership, humanitarian service, and resilience, many of them largely overlooked. I hope Hoover 360 encourages people to look beyond the familiar chapters, discover something unexpected, and find lessons in Hoover's experiences that still matter today."

"One of our most important responsibilities is ensuring that Herbert Hoover's remarkable contributions to our nation and the world are understood by future generations," said Mundi McCarty, President and CEO of the Hoover Presidential Foundation. "Hoover 360 gives us an exciting new way to share his story with audiences everywhere. Through thoughtful conversations and fresh perspectives, we hope listeners will discover not only the extraordinary breadth of his accomplishments but also how his commitment to service, leadership and humanitarianism continue to offer lessons for our world today."

A Remarkable Life Beyond the Presidency

Born in West Branch, Iowa, Hoover rose from humble beginnings to become an internationally successful mining engineer, businessman, humanitarian, and public servant. His leadership helped feed millions of people facing starvation during and after World War I, and his commitment to public service continued for decades after his presidency.

Through conversations with distinguished historians, authors, scholars, and individuals connected to Hoover's legacy, Hoover 360 examines the people, decisions, and historical events that shaped his life.

The first season features conversations exploring Hoover's Iowa childhood, international business career, humanitarian achievements, presidency and post-presidential years. Featured guests include former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, Hoover biographer George Nash, author Kenneth Whyte, and historian Lisa Ossian, among others.

Each episode also includes a recurring segment titled The Uncommon Question, inviting guests to share an uncommon act of service, leadership or citizenship that can inspire people today.

"Hoover's life raises questions that remain relevant today about leadership, innovation, service and our responsibility to one another," Westergaard added. "There are extraordinary stories to discover when we look beyond the presidency."

Connecting History to Today's World

The podcast reflects the Hoover Presidential Foundation's commitment to sharing the history and values of Herbert and Lou Henry Hoover while encouraging a greater understanding of leadership, humanitarianism and civic responsibility.

Westergaard's personal connection to Hoover's story began in 1988 during a high school visit to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That experience sparked a lifelong interest in presidential history and the lesser-known dimensions of Hoover's life.

Today, Westergaard serves as Associate Professor of Practice in Management and Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business. He is also the founding director of Tippie's Story Lab, author of Brand Now and Get Scrappy, and host of the On Brand podcast.

Listen to Hoover 360

The first season of Hoover 360 includes nine episodes, with new episodes released on Wednesdays. Each interview-based conversation runs approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Listeners can find the podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/na/podcast/hoover-360-with-nick-westergaard/id6795662919

https://podcasts.apple.com/na/podcast/hoover-360-with-nick-westergaard/id6795662919 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033Qw2tHwaMhi6kOXm2ypb

https://open.spotify.com/show/033Qw2tHwaMhi6kOXm2ypb YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSdzFzrK_ISk

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe on their preferred platform to follow the series and discover the uncommon stories behind an extraordinary American life.

About the Hoover Presidential Foundation

The Hoover Presidential Foundation promotes and supports the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, and educational outreach initiatives such as Hoover on the Road. Through exhibits, programs, and public engagement, the Foundation advances understanding of Herbert Hoover's enduring legacy as a humanitarian, leader, and global citizen.

For more information, visit: https://hooverpresidentialfoundation.org

Media Contact:

C: Mundi McCarty-President & CEO/Hoover Presidential Foundation E: mmccarty@hooverpf.org T: 319.643.5327

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/hoover-presidential-foundation-launches-hoover-360-a-new-podcast-exploring-the-life-and-lega-1248931