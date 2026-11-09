The Prestige range combines a galvanised steel frame with insulated walls and roof, with interiors left ready for customer fit-out

Bradford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Nucrete Online Limited has launched its Prestige range of steel-framed insulated garden rooms, offering an alternative for customers concerned about rot, ongoing maintenance, damp or how close a timber structure can sit to a boundary fence. The range expands the company's garden-building offering after more than 20 years of online sales.

Each Prestige garden room is built on a galvanised steel frame, which does not rot or warp over time. The buildings use a warm roof and warm wall construction, with insulation fitted outside the frame, a method designed to reduce the risk of condensation forming inside the structure. Both the wall and roof panels contain 40mm of insulation. The range is classed as predominantly non-combustible, which can allow closer boundary siting than a timber garden room, subject to the requirements applicable to the particular building and site. Full specifications and sizing for the range, which runs up to 16 feet 5 inches by 15 feet 11 inches, are detailed on the insulated garden rooms page.

Every Prestige garden room is delivered and installed by specialist fitters and handed over weathertight and fully insulated. Nucrete Online Limited does not impose a fixed interior layout, leaving customers to fit out the space exactly as they need it, whether as a home office, gym, studio or games room. Pricing depends on size, finish and location and is available directly through the company's website. The wider Prestige range also offers insulated garages and workshops with a steel frame and 40mm insulated wall and roof panels.

"We kept hearing the same concerns from customers looking at timber buildings: worries about rot setting in, the maintenance it takes to keep a wooden structure looking good, condensation inside the room, and not being able to build close enough to the fence to make the space usable," said Carl Winson, Business Growth Manager at Nucrete Online Limited. "After more than twenty years selling garden buildings online, we added the Prestige range to give customers a steel-framed alternative with insulation built into the walls and roof."

Customers can choose an apex or pent roof and finishes including textured brick-effect panels, Quattro cladding or premium composite boards. The garden rooms have uPVC French doors and two tall windows as standard. The steel columns are pre-drilled for cabling, with electrical work carried out by a qualified electrician after installation.

About Nucrete Online Limited

Nucrete Online Limited has sold garden buildings online since April 2004. The company supplies UK-manufactured Prestige steel-framed garden rooms and garages, with delivery and installation by specialist fitters. Nucrete Online Limited is based in Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323117