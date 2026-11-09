Ascelia Pharma Resolves on Conversion of Series C Shares into Ordinary Shares for Delivery to Participants in Incentive Program

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - The board of directors of Ascelia Pharma AB ("Ascelia Pharma") has on 9 November 2026 resolved to convert 79,142 series C shares into ordinary shares for delivery of shares to participants in the long-term incentive program in the form of a performance-based share saving program that was adopted at the annual general meeting held on 4 May 2023 ("LTI 2023").

The board of directors of Ascelia Pharma has, in accordance with the provisions of LTI 2023, resolved to convert 79,142 series C shares for allotment of 79,142 ordinary shares to the participants in LTI 2023, where 34,410 ordinary shares were allotted to the CEO of Ascelia Pharma and 44,732 ordinary shares were allotted to other participants. In total, eight participants have been allotted ordinary shares in LTI 2023.

The number of outstanding shares in Ascelia Pharma, after the registration of the above-mentioned conversion of series C shares into ordinary shares, still amounts to a total of 134,569,246 shares, of which 133,614,602 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 954,644 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. All series C shares are held by Ascelia Pharma. The total number of votes in Ascelia Pharma amounts to 133,710,066.4.

Contact

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO, Ascelia Pharma

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.