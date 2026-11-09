Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM") is pleased to announce that it has been named the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 Canada Active Management Winner, Best Mixed Assets, Small Fund Family Group Over Three Years.

For more than three decades, these awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

"The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets. We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics.

"This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes the consistency of our investment methodology across different products," said Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM Investments. "We work hard every day to deliver strong performance, and to be at the top of the pack over an extended period on a risk-adjusted basis speaks to why financial advisors and their clients choose to partner with us on key financial goals, like retirement."

About our award-winning funds

Several NCM funds mix equity and fixed income assets to pursue a combination of growth, income, and capital preservation.

NCM Income Growth Class is a Canadian equity balanced fund that combines small-and mid- cap dividend-paying companies with high yield fixed income and pays a monthly distribution. The fund takes advantage of the superior risk/reward potential of dividend-paying companies to achieve growth, yield, and stability without sacrificing upside potential.

NCM Global Income Growth Class is a global equity balanced fund that invests primarily in dividend paying equities and pays a monthly distribution. This fund takes advantage of the superior risk/reward potential of global dividend-paying companies to achieve growth, yield, and stability without sacrificing upside potential.

NCM Global Balanced Retirement Fund (formerly NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio) is designed to simplify the investment process for investors who are approaching retirement or in retirement. It offers a diversified balance of equities and fixed income securities in a single multi-manager portfolio.

About NCM Investments

NCM is Made For Advice. We are an investment fund manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that add value to client portfolios and advisor asset allocation strategies. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we enjoy working closely with financial advisors who agree.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

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