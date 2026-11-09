AURP Selects Indiana to Host 2027 International Conference Showcasing Research, Commercialization and Economic Growth

16 Tech Innovation District and Purdue Research Park to welcome global leaders November 1-4, 2027

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN; INDIANAPOLIS, IN; AND TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / The Association of University Research Parks (AURP) announces that its 2027 International Conference will take place November 1-4, 2027, in Indiana, co-hosted by 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis and Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette.

Bringing together leaders from research parks, universities, industry, government and economic development organizations worldwide, the conference will spotlight the partnerships and strategies transforming scientific discovery into commercial success, high-quality jobs and regional prosperity.

Under the theme "From Discovery to Prosperity: Accelerating Innovation, Commercialization and Community Impact," the conference will examine how research-driven communities are strengthening regional economies, attracting private investment, advancing emerging industries and creating opportunities that extend well beyond their campuses.

"Indiana offers a remarkable example of what happens when research excellence, industry leadership and a shared commitment to economic growth come together," said Vickie Palmer, CEO of AURP. "With 16 Tech and Purdue Research Park as our hosts, we have an extraordinary opportunity to showcase two distinct yet complementary models for turning discovery into prosperity. Our 2027 conference will challenge leaders to think bigger about how these communities shape industries, create opportunity and strengthen regional competitiveness."

Indiana: Where Discovery Drives Economic Opportunity

With globally recognized research institutions and established strengths in life sciences, advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and emerging technologies, Indiana continues to build its position as a destination for research-intensive businesses and private investment.

The state's commitment to connecting academic research with industry needs is evident in its expanding network of research facilities, business development resources and public-private partnerships. From Indianapolis to West Lafayette and across the state, these investments are helping companies scale, retain skilled talent and bring new technologies to market.

"Indiana is home to global leaders in business, world-class research institutions and communities that share a deep passion for innovation and growth," said Mitch Frazier, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "We look forward to welcoming the Association of University Research Parks, learning from their global network and showcasing how Indiana is bringing research, industry and talent together to deliver results."

16 Tech Innovation District: Connecting Talent, Industry and Community

Located near downtown Indianapolis, 16 Tech Innovation District is transforming a historically industrial area into a dynamic destination for research, business development and collaboration. Strategically positioned near major academic, medical and research institutions, the district connects companies, researchers, investors and community partners in a setting designed to accelerate discoveries and business growth.

Through purpose-built research and office facilities, collaborative workspaces, entrepreneurial resources and community gathering places, 16 Tech is helping strengthen Indianapolis' position in the life sciences and technology sectors. Its development also demonstrates how intentional placemaking can revitalize urban areas, create pathways to employment and connect surrounding neighborhoods to new economic opportunities.

"16 Tech represents a bold vision for what a research-driven district can mean to a city and its people," said Emily Krueger, President and CEO of 16 Tech Innovation District. "We're building more than a destination for companies and researchers. We're creating connections that open doors for talent, strengthen neighborhoods and position Indianapolis for the industries of tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming AURP's global network and sharing how purposeful development and collaboration can create lasting opportunity."

Purdue Research Park: Six Decades of Turning Research into Enterprise

With more than 60 years of experience supporting technology-based businesses, Purdue Research Park, part of the Purdue Research Foundation, has established itself as a nationally recognized model for university-driven economic development.

Anchored by Purdue University's research enterprise, the Park is part of a statewide network supporting more than 500 companies and 12,000 employees, connecting scientific expertise, specialized facilities, business resources and industry partnerships. Its contributions extend beyond West Lafayette, helping expand Indiana's technology workforce, support company formation and strengthen the state's position in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, life sciences and other research-intensive industries.

Recognized with AURP's prestigious Distinguished Community of Innovation Award in both 2004 and 2026, Purdue Research Park stands among the association's most celebrated research communities. This distinction, spanning more than two decades, underscores Purdue's sustained leadership in research commercialization, business development and regional economic growth, setting a benchmark for research parks worldwide.

"Purdue Research Park has spent decades demonstrating that the value of university research extends far beyond the laboratory," said Greg Deason, Chief Operating Officer of Purdue Research Foundation and Past President of AURP. "From launching companies to attracting industry partners and creating thousands of jobs, our work is about turning Purdue's research strengths into tangible economic results. Co-hosting AURP's 2027 conference gives us an opportunity to share that experience while learning from communities around the world that are shaping the next generation of research-driven growth."

A Global Conversation on the Future of Research-Driven Communities

Together, 16 Tech and Purdue Research Park offer complementary perspectives on how urban districts and university-affiliated research parks can drive economic transformation, connect academic discovery with industry demand and strengthen regional competitiveness.

The three-day gathering will feature keynote presentations, executive discussions, networking and firsthand experiences at the host communities. Conference programming will focus on emerging industries, commercialization, capital investment, workforce development and the partnerships needed to translate research into measurable economic results.

Additional details on conference programming, registration, accommodations and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming months.

About AURP

AURP, a non-profit international organization with offices in Tucson, Arizona, at the University of Arizona Tech?Park,?and in the Washington DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District,?focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks, both?operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that?support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry?relations?and innovation districts to foster innovation and to?facilitate?the transfer of?technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more at https://aurp.org/.

About 16 Tech Innovation District

Opened in 2020, the 16 Tech Innovation District is a growing destination for innovation and entrepreneurship and a driver of the tech enablement of the life-sciences and advanced manufacturing industries key to Indiana's economy. Connected to historic neighborhoods in downtown Indianapolis and intentionally resourced with facilities and programs to foster innovation, 16 Tech is home to 300+ innovation related entities and 630,000 square feet of office, lab and maker spaces, and amenity space. At full build-out, 16 Tech anticipates more than 2 million square feet of innovation-related space that supports 3,000 jobs. The nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation leads the district and ensures benefits of economic growth; new investment and job creation extend to nearby neighborhoods as well as the city, the region, and the state.?More information can be found at http://www.16tech.com/.

About Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires and sells property; protects and licenses Purdue's intellectual property; and supports creating Purdue-connected startups on behalf of Purdue. The foundation operates Purdue Innovates, which includes the Office of Technology Commercialization, Incubator and Ventures. The foundation manages Purdue Research Park, Discovery Park District at Purdue, Purdue Technology Centers and Purdue for Life Foundation. Learn more at https://prf.org/.

Media Contact

Ariana Deitch

Marketing and Community Engagement Specialist, AURP

arianadeitch@aurp.org

www.aurp.org

SOURCE: AURP

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