American Fork, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Divine Earth Theory will enter the hemp wellness market on November 11, 2026, launching Regenerate, its inaugural broad-spectrum hemp extract. The launch marks founder and CEO Jenna Zwagil's return to the hemp industry and introduces The Canopy, an online community where people can learn about hemp and connect with others who share their interest.

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Key Takeaways:

Divine Earth Theory enters the hemp wellness market on November 11, 2026, with the launch of Regenerate, a broad-spectrum, THC-free hemp extract, and simultaneously debuts The Canopy online community, marking CEO Jenna Zwagil's return to the industry.

Regenerate features 2,500 mg of total cannabinoids per 30 mL bottle, uses hemp grown in a controlled aeroponic environment with the company's Full Cryosonic Extract (FCE) process and Axiom delivery technology, comes in Natural, Peppermint, and Cinnamon, and sells for $69.99.

Customers can buy Regenerate at DivineEarthTheory.com starting November 11.

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About Divine Earth Theory

Divine Earth Theory is a hemp wellness company founded by Jenna Zwagil. The company develops hemp extracts and provides hemp education through The Canopy, its online community.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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