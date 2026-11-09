Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW'S ZÜRICH AUCTION CONCLUDES A REMARKABLE 2026 AUCTION CALENDAR

Broad Arrow closes a spectacular 2026 auction calendar with second Zürich Auction at the historic Dolder Grand Hotel on 7 November | Highlights include a rare Bianco Fuji Ferrari LaFerrari that sold for CHF 5'856'250, and the Geneva Motor Show 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse that achieved CHF 2'368'750 | Former BMW Sauber F1 driver, Nick Heidfeld drove his rare 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL to the auction where it sold for CHF 906'250 | 2020 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition, complete with replica gadgets sold for CHF 765,625 | Complete results from Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction along with 2027 auction information now available at broadarrowauctions.com

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), topped off an extremely successful 2026 auction calendar with its second Zürich Auction, held in partnership with Auto Zürich. Taking place on 7 November at the historic Dolder Grand hotel overlooking Lake Zürich, collectors from across Switzerland and around the world witnessed some of the greatest vintage, classic and modern cars go under the hammer.

Bidders from 31 countries took part in the auction, 47 percent of which were taking part for the first time with 37 percent of all bidders from Switzerland. A full house at the Dolder Grand together with thousands watching the livestream, witnessed more than 100 lots go under the hammer in a thrilling auction that exceeded the 2025 total sales figure at CHF 24'723'338 with a sell-through rate of 80 percent, making it the best collector car auction result in Switzerland this year.

"We are grateful to the loyal and new collectors who joined us in-person, on the telephone and online to bid on the incredible range of collector cars we offered in Zürich," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales, Broad Arrow EMEA Region. "While the Ferrari LaFerrari and very special Bugatti Veyron were the stars of the sale, the quality and diversity of the cars offered demonstrates Broad Arrow's understanding of an ever-evolving market. We now look forward to our Paris live auction debut during Salon Rétromobile Week next February, where we will again tempt buyers with an unrivalled collection of cars and collectables."

A rare 2020Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition, complete with replica gadgets fit for the world's most famous spy, was the first to stir the room when it sold for CHF 765'625, but it was supercars past and present that created some of the most intense bidding. A battle to acquire a beautiful 1987 Ferrari Testarossa attracted applause throughout the audience when it sold for CHF 149'500, and another bidding war saw one of the last of the De Tomaso Pantera Si performance cars sell for CHF 218'500. A 1996 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, offered without reserve, came tantalizingly close to its upper estimate, achieving CHF 161'000.

One of the most sought-after modern Ferraris, a 2017 F12tdf shot through its lower estimate in seconds to eventually sell for CHF 1'547'500. A 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, one of only 75 produced in tribute to the famous 1955 Mille Miglia victory of Sir Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson, sold after the sale.

Hypercars definitely raised the autumn temperatures in the world-famous hotel. Leading the pack was a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari in rare Bianco Fuji over a Bianchi/Neri leather interior that sold for CHF 5'856'250. Equally exciting was a 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse that marked the debut of the model on Bugatti's stand at the Geneva Motor Show. This incredible piece of Molsheim history sold for CHF 2'368'750. A 2019 McLaren Senna in striking Volcano Orange showing only delivery mileage sold for CHF 1'131'250.

BMW models proved popular in Zürich, including a 2017 M4 DTM Champion Edition that sold for CHF 132'250, a 2021 M5 CS that achieved CHF 126'500 and a BMW M1 that went under the hammer for CHF 445'000. However, the biggest excitement for a Bavarian model was reserved for a 2023 3.0 CSL, one of only 50 produced in homage to the famous BMW 3.0 CSL of the 1970s. Owned by former BMW Sauber F1 driver, Nick Heidfeld, who even drove it to the auction, this superb example with exceptional provenance sold for CHF 906'250.

Ingolstadt was not going to be outdone and a 1985 Audi Sport quattro, a rare short wheelbase version in fabulous Tornado Red reached a winning bid of CHF 703'750.

Rarities are always in demand and collectors were excited to add something different to their collections. This included a 1996 De Tomaso Guará Coupé, one of only 21 manufactured that eclipsed its lower estimate to sell for CHF 103'500. A 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Speedform Model produced by Ferrari Centro Stile found a new home to make a statement in for a price of CHF 225'000.

"It was an honour to lead the 2026 Zürich Auction at The Dolder Grand and to watch the Swiss audience enjoy a packed and exciting sale," says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments, Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. "What a wonderful way to close the year, partnering with Auto Zürich to celebrate the love of cars in the heart of Switzerland's largest city."

Top Ten Sales - Broad Arrow 2026 Zürich Auction

Lot 208 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari - CHF 5'856'250 Lot 159 | 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss - SOLD AFTER AUCTION Lot 194 | 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse - CHF 2'368'750 Lot 162 | 2017 Ferrari F12tdf - CHF 1'547'500 Lot 174 | 2019 McLaren Senna - CHF 1'131'250 Lot 172 | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupé - CHF 1'100'000 Lot 178 | 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL ex-Nick Heidfeld - CHF 906'250 Lot 135 | 2020 Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition - CHF 765'625 Lot 189 | 1985 Audi Sport Quattro - CHF 703'750 Lot 183 | 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition Roadster by MSO - CHF 568'750

Attention now moves to the inaugural Broad Arrow Paris Auction, in partnership with the world-renowned Peninsula Paris hotel. Timed to coincide with Salon Rétromobile Week, the sale will take place on 3 February 2027 and will see international collectors gather for an exciting auction during one of the most important weeks on the collector car calendar. Those interested in consigning their cars to The Paris Auction are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +44 20 4592 0169.

Further details, high-res images and interviews with Broad Arrow Executives and Specialists available on request.

NOTE: All prices are listed in CHF and include buyer's premium. For all motor car lots, buyer's premium is equal to the sum of fifteen percent (15%) (plus VAT on the Buyer's Premium) of the first CHF 250'000 of the Hammer Price and twelve and one-half percent (12.5%) (plus VAT on the Buyer's Premium) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds CHF 250'000. For non-motor car lots?(including boats, motorcycles, and memorabilia), Buyer's Premium is equal to twenty-five percent?(25 %) of the Hammer Price plus VAT on the buyer's premium. Results include post-sale transactions which occurred immediately following the sale.

Ends.

Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

Forward-Looking Statements -?This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

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Attachments

The top-selling 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, sold for CHF 5'856'250 at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zurich Auction at The Dolder Grand.

The packed house at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zurich Auction, held November 7 at The Dolder Grand.

Paul Garlick Broad Arrow Auctions 07789 480555 paul.garlick@tonic-collective.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com