

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study involving nearly 450,000 adults in the United States has found a link between cannabis use and a higher risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.



The findings, which are scheduled to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2026 in Chicago from November 6 to 9, suggest that both occasional and frequent cannabis users may have a higher risk of heart-related health problems than people who do not use cannabis.



Researchers analyzed survey data collected between 2020 and 2024 through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.



The study found that people who used cannabis between one and five days a month had 23% higher odds of reporting a history of cardiovascular disease compared to non-users. Those who used cannabis between 16 and 30 days a month had 21% higher odds.



The risk of stroke was also higher among cannabis users. People who used cannabis occasionally had 40% higher odds of reporting a previous stroke, while frequent users had 25% higher odds.



The findings were similar regardless of how people consumed cannabis. Smoking, vaping or eating cannabis products such as gummies did not appear to change the association with heart-related risks.



However, researchers pointed out several limitations of the study. Since it was an observational study based on data collected at a single point in time, it could only identify a link between cannabis use and heart problems. It could not prove that cannabis directly causes strokes or cardiovascular disease.



The study also relied on telephone surveys, meaning some participants may not have accurately remembered their medical conditions or cannabis use. In addition, researchers did not collect information about the strength of cannabis products, their THC content or the total amount consumed.



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