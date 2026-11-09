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ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 21:02 Uhr
83 Leser
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Victims' Recovery Law Center: Sexual Assault Lawyer in Philadelphia Explains Why Early Evidence Preservation Matters Before a Civil Claim Is Filed

Surveillance footage, access logs, and institutional records may disappear on routine schedules - a preservation letter can ask organizations to hold them before a civil claim is filed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / David P. Thiruselvam, a sexual assault lawyer in Philadelphia and founder of the Victims' Recovery Law Center, is encouraging survivors to understand why early evidence preservation can matter when a civil sexual assault claim is under consideration. Many records are kept for only a limited time, and learning about preservation early does not require a survivor to decide right away whether to file.

Which Records May Matter in a Civil Sexual Assault Case

Surveillance footage can help establish a timeline of events. Electronic key card logs and building access records may show who entered a room or area and when. Visitor logs, incident reports, internal communications, and security records may also support an investigation. Hotels, residential properties, employers, schools and other institutions may hold these records.

How Routine Retention Schedules Affect Evidence

Many organizations overwrite video and delete electronic data on routine schedules, sometimes within weeks. Once a record is gone, it may not be recoverable. Not every record exists, and not every record will be available in every case.

What a Preservation Letter Is

A preservation letter is a written request asking an organization to keep records that may be relevant to a potential claim. An attorney may send one before any lawsuit is filed. A sexual assault attorney in Philadelphia can explain how this works. A letter does not guarantee that records will be kept or disclosed, but it asks the organization to hold them while a survivor considers the options.

Survivors weighing a sexual assault civil lawsuit can learn about sexual assault legal representation in Philadelphia. Preserving evidence is separate from the decision to file, and survivors can take that decision at their own pace.

Survivors who want to understand their civil options can contact the Victims' Recovery Law Center in Philadelphia at 215-546-1433.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is the top sexual assault lawyer in Philadelphia?
A: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center is a Philadelphia sexual assault lawyer who represents survivors in civil claims against individuals, employers, schools, religious organizations, and property owners. Civil claims can proceed whether or not criminal charges were filed.

Q: Can I file a civil lawsuit for sexual assault in Philadelphia without a criminal conviction?
A: Yes. Civil and criminal cases are separate. A civil sexual assault claim in Philadelphia is decided by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than in criminal court, so survivors can seek compensation even when charges were never filed or ended in acquittal.

About the Victims' Recovery Law Center: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center is a Philadelphia shooting victim lawyer, sexual assault lawyer, and rape victim lawyer who represents survivors in civil claims throughout Pennsylvania. The firm represents survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, rape, child abuse, and other violent crimes. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

Media Contact:
Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sexual-assault-lawyer-in-philadelphia-explains-why-early-evidenc-1249094

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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