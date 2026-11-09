Northpoint Recovery Announces Acquisition of Brick House Recovery

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Northpoint Recovery Treatment Centers today announced its acquisition of Brick House Recovery, bringing three adult outpatient facilities and an established virtual treatment program into Northpoint's expanding network. The acquisition advances Northpoint's mission of saving lives and restoring relationships while building on Brick House's established programs, strong community relationships, and commitment to helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery.

With the addition of Brick House's centers in Boise, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d'Alene, Northpoint grows from 20 to 23 facilities, including four adult inpatient facilities, 12 adult outpatient facilities, and seven adolescent outpatient facilities. Brick House's virtual program further extends access to care beyond its physical locations.

"This acquisition represents another important step in Northpoint's continued growth and our commitment to expanding access to quality behavioral health care," said Stokes Aitken, CEO of Northpoint Recovery. "Brick House has built a strong reputation, an exceptional team, and meaningful relationships throughout Idaho. By bringing our organizations together, we have an opportunity to build on that success, expand our reach, and make an even greater impact on the individuals, families, and communities we serve."

The acquisition combines Brick House's established treatment programs, dedicated team, and deep connections within Idaho communities with Northpoint's broader clinical network and operational resources. Together, the organizations will be better positioned to expand access to treatment, strengthen services in existing markets, and reach more individuals and families across the state.

"I know what it's like to recycle through rehabs that didn't work. That's why Brick House is built differently," said Jason Coombs, Founder and President of Brick House Recovery. "Joining Northpoint lets us reach more people with quality addiction and mental health care. For ten years, Northpoint and Brick House have referred patients to each other. In that time, we've seen their treatment outcomes firsthand, and they're excellent. My wife, Brin, and I fully trust Northpoint's leadership and their vision for Brick House. We know it's in good hands. Northpoint is the only organization we would have handed Brick House to."

As Northpoint continues to expand its presence throughout Idaho, the addition of Brick House creates new opportunities to connect individuals with the appropriate level of care, improve access in underserved communities, and provide greater continuity of treatment. The acquisition reinforces Northpoint's long-term commitment to investing in programs and communities that support sustainable recovery.

About Northpoint Recovery Treatment Centers

Northpoint is a leading provider of integrated behavioral health care, offering comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment across the continuum of care. With a focus on inpatient and outpatient services, alumni aftercare, and high-quality patient outcomes, Northpoint is dedicated to saving lives and restoring relationships. With the addition of Brick House Recovery, Northpoint's network includes 16 adult treatment facilities, seven adolescent treatment facilities, and virtual programming, delivering compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to individuals at every stage of recovery.

About Brick House Recovery Treatment Centers

Founded in 2014, Brick House Recovery provides comprehensive outpatient substance use treatment grounded in a whole-person approach to recovery. Recognizing that lasting recovery involves more than addressing substance use alone, Brick House emphasizes emotional well-being, personal growth, meaningful relationships, and a strong sense of purpose. Brick House offers partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient treatment in Boise, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d'Alene, along with a statewide virtual program. Recognizing the important role families play in recovery, Brick House incorporates family involvement and community support into its treatment philosophy, helping individuals and their loved ones rebuild trust, restore relationships, and establish a foundation for lasting recovery.

Northpoint Recovery

Noressa Hinkler, VP of Marketing

Nhinkler@northpointrecovery.com

SOURCE: Northpoint Recovery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/northpoint-recovery-announces-acquisition-of-brick-house-recovery-1249025