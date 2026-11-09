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ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Wins "Best Personal Injury Lawyer" in 2026 Best of Bowling Green Awards

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers took first place in the "Best Personal Injury Lawyer" category of the 2026 Best of Bowling Green awards, an annual competition hosted by the Bowling Green Daily News.

The firm also received runner-up honors in the "Best Law Firm," "Best Attorney/Lawyer," and "Best Place to Work" categories.

Founded in Bowling Green in 1985, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has spent more than 40 years representing injured individuals and families throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. The recognition reflects the support the firm has received from the community where its history began.

About the 2026 Best of Bowling Green Awards

The Best of Bowling Green awards recognize local businesses, professionals, and organizations across various industries. Hosted by the Bowling Green Daily News, the annual competition allows community members to vote for their favorites.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers received four honors in 2026:

  • Best Personal Injury Lawyer: First place
  • Best Law Firm: Runner-up
  • Best Attorney/Lawyer: Runner-up
  • Best Place to Work: Runner-up

These honors highlight the firm's longstanding relationship with the Bowling Green community and its continued commitment to serving injured individuals.

What This Recognition Means to Hughes & Coleman

Being voted Best Personal Injury Lawyer is especially meaningful to Hughes & Coleman because of its deep roots in Bowling Green.

For decades, the firm's attorneys have helped people navigate difficult circumstances following serious accidents. From investigating claims to negotiating with insurance companies, the team works to protect clients' rights and pursue fair compensation.

The recognition also acknowledges the efforts of the firm's attorneys and staff, who remain dedicated to providing personalized legal guidance and support throughout the claims process.

More Than 40 Years of Serving Bowling Green

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers was founded in Bowling Green in 1985 by Lee Coleman and J. Marshall Hughes.

Since then, the firm has expanded its services across Kentucky and Tennessee while maintaining its connection to the community where it began.

The firm's Bowling Green personal injury attorneys represent clients in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workplace injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death.

Attorneys help clients investigate accidents, identify potentially liable parties, evaluate damages, and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other applicable losses.

Thank You to the Bowling Green Community

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers extends its appreciation to everyone who voted in the 2026 Best of Bowling Green awards.

The firm looks forward to continuing its longstanding tradition of serving Bowling Green and helping injured individuals and families understand their legal options.

About Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

Founded in 1985, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers represents personal injury clients throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. The firm offers free case evaluations to individuals seeking legal guidance after an accident.

Media Contact

Company: Hughes & Coleman Personal Injury Lawyers
Address: 1256 Campbell Ln
City: Bowling Green
State: Kentucky
ZIP Code: 42104
Country: United States
Phone: 615-255-9100
Website: https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hughes-and-coleman-injury-lawyers-wins-%22best-personal-injury-l-1249108

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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