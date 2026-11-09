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WKN: A42KTL | ISIN: IE000YMEYEO8 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.11.26 | 19:42
5,670 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 22:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: Media Continues to Profile SMX Technology and Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / A recent feature in industry bible TechCrunch is just the latest media coverage of SMX and the technology it has invented that is reshaping multiple industries.

The TechCrunch feature, seen here, examines SMX's molecular marking technology and Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP), which connect physical materials with digital information throughout their lifecycle.

The article focuses on the challenge of establishing a direct connection between a physical material and the digital information associated with it, asking: "A digital record can describe a product, but how can a manufacturer know the physical material matches the information attached?"

The article describes SMX's use of invisible molecular markers embedded in materials and the ability to connect those materials to digital records containing information such as provenance, composition and lifecycle history. It also examines the application of the company's DMPP across materials including plastics, metals and textiles.

The TechCrunch article follows a series of recent SMX media profiles in American business, technology and general-interest publications, including:

Benzinga:

"Unlocking The Value In Recycled Waste: SMX's Envisioned Revolution"

Chicago Tribune:

"As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance"

Forbes:

"SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald:

"Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"

TIME:

"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"

Rolling Stone:

"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"

Los Angeles Tribune:

"As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance"

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-continues-to-profile-smx-technology-and-growth-1249136

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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