In TripoSIM's own catalog, the lowest price for exactly 5 GB valid 30 days has a median of $12.50 across 195 destinations, from $5.50 in Europe to $32.97 in the North America group. The data is free under CC BY 4.0.

Matawan, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - TripoSIM, the travel eSIM brand operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, has published the prices in its own catalog for 198 countries and territories as open data, so travelers and journalists can see what mobile data costs before a December trip. For a plan of exactly 5 GB valid for 30 days, the median of each destination's lowest price was $12.50 across the 195 destinations that sell one. The figures cover TripoSIM's catalog only; they are not a survey of other eSIM sellers or a ranking of the cheapest provider.





Median of each destination's lowest price for exactly 5 GB valid 30 days, by region, US$; n = destinations with such a plan (195 of 198). Overall catalog median $12.50. TripoSIM catalog only. Source: TripoSIM Research, Travel eSIM Price Index, 8 Nov 2026 edition, CC BY 4.0.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/323146_d881b41a44a688a4_001full.jpg

Same allowance, same validity: the regional picture

Because every plan in this comparison has the same allowance and the same validity, destinations can be compared directly. Europe had the lowest regional median, $5.50 across 51 destinations, followed by Asia at $8.50 (30) and the dataset's Middle East and Egypt group at $11.90 (11). Next came South America at $16.25 (12), Oceania at $26.25 (12) and Africa at $27.00 (41). The North America group, which also covers Central America and the Caribbean, had the highest median, $32.97 across 38 destinations; it is not a price estimate for the United States or Canada. South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cameroon had no plan of exactly 5 GB for 30 days.

For the same 5 GB, 30-day plan, the lowest price was $4.00 in Türkiye, $5.40 in Japan and in France, $5.50 in the United Kingdom, $6.00 in the United States and $11.90 in the United Arab Emirates.

A wider view: size bands

As additional analysis, the dataset also reports each destination's lowest price in size bands of any validity. In the 5-10 GB band the median was $12.16 across all 198 destinations, with regional medians from $4.28 in Europe (52) to $32.53 in the North America group (38). In the 1-2 GB band it was $2.99 across the 196 destinations with a plan in that band. A band's lowest price can come from a plan valid for only a few days, so these figures are not like-for-like quotes.

From the research table to a plan

The TripoSIM Travel eSIM Price Index shows the full country table, the method and free CSV and JSON downloads under a CC BY 4.0 license. Each country name in the table links to that destination's current plans, where travelers can check the allowance, validity, network and checkout price before they buy. A data calculator on the same site helps estimate how much data a trip needs.

The figures in this release come from the 8 November 2026 edition of the dataset and the plan records captured with it. Journalists can request the frozen edition files, with checksums and methodology, from news@broadnet.me.

"The price of staying online abroad should be something you check before you fly, not something you discover when you land," said Albert White, CEO of BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA). "That is why we publish our own prices as open data that anyone can check."

How to read the figures

Regional figures give each destination equal weight. They do not adjust for visitor numbers or differences between mobile networks, and unlimited plans are excluded. The exact-allowance figures come from the plan records archived with the 8 November edition. Prices are in US dollars as charged at checkout and can change when the catalog is refreshed. They do not show whether TripoSIM is cheaper than another provider.

Compare plans before a trip

Travelers can compare current plans for every destination, with allowance, validity and network shown before checkout, and buy one online on the TripoSIM destinations page.

About TripoSIM

TripoSIM provides prepaid travel eSIM data plans. It is operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, based in Matawan, New Jersey, USA, and part of the BroadNet Group, which was founded in 2003.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323146