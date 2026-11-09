OneEthos: Strong Tail Solar Alliance Launches to Strengthen Local Installers and the Future of Solar Ownership

Leading solar finance, hardware, and software providers team up to offer zero dealer fee financing, equipment savings, software discounts, and marketing support to help local and regional solar installers lower costs and succeed in an evolving market.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / A coalition of solar manufacturers, software companies, service providers, and a digital community bank have launched the Strong Tail Solar Alliance, a partnership formed to lower costs and improve access to financing for U.S.-based residential and commercial solar installers.

Founding members include Bodhi, Climate First Bank, Scanifly, JA Solar, Damaris Solutions, and Krannich Solar, bringing together every part of an installer's project workflow. The alliance is operated by OneEthos, a Climate First Bancorp subsidiary.

"The market should reward companies for doing great work and standing behind it, not simply for being the biggest. Scale can get you better pricing or cheaper capital, advantages that say nothing about how well you install or stand behind your work," said Scott Nguyen, founder of Bodhi and Head of Growth at OneEthos. "We want local installers to be able to compete on what actually matters: quality, service, and whether someone will still answer the phone years from now. That's why we created the Alliance."

The launch comes at a time when homeowners are navigating an increasingly complex range of solar financing and ownership options. The Alliance is focused on transparency, lower costs, and helping installers preserve direct ownership as an attractive option for homeowners. For most homeowners, solar ownership still carries meaningful benefits: they keep the long-term economic value of the system, avoid a third-party ownership contract, and retain the flexibility to expand or modify their home energy system over time. The Alliance is built for the installers who want to keep solar ownership a competitive option for homeowners.

Alliance members combine their scale to give installers in the OneEthos approved installer network reduced price per watt pricing - an advantage often reserved for much larger companies. These offers include, but are not limited to, lower equipment prices, software that reduces operating costs, and marketing support built for solar companies. Taken together, the offers aim for approximately $0.25 per watt or more in savings for qualified installers.

Every Alliance member agrees to the Strong Tail Compact, a shared commitment to:

serve homeowners and installers beyond the initial sale

price with transparency instead of surprises

honor warranties and service commitments even after the commercial incentive has passed

give local installers the same quality and service offered to the industry's largest players

The Compact commits each Alliance member to the same standards of transparency, service, and long-term accountability.

"Most solar installers in the U.S. are small and medium shops that have built trusted relationships with their communities. Their customers are homeowners who want the benefit of owning their system," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "Scanifly has always built technology for quality-obsessed installers, and those are the same companies the Alliance is designed to support. Lowering their cost of doing business strengthens their ability to compete, and it strengthens the future of solar ownership."

Solar installers can explore Alliance offers and schedule a conversation at https://strongtail.bodhi.solar. If you support small or medium installers and want to join the Alliance, please contact Scott Nguyen at scott@bodhi.solar.

About the founding members

About Bodhi. Bodhi is a leading solar customer experience platform with a suite of automation and AI tools to help solar+ installers improve homeowner communication, reduce escalations, and strengthen the customer journey surrounding solar financing and installation. Installers using Bodhi report that their staff handles 67% more projects with no loss in service quality, 20% fewer escalations, and 30% more referrals.

Learn more at: https://www.bodhi.solar/

About OneEthos. OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective of accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank as part of a bank holding company. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

Learn more at:?https://www.oneethos.com/

About Climate First Bank. Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1 percent for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Member FDIC.

Learn more at:?https://www.climatefirstbank.com/

About JA Solar. Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a global leader in PV power generation solutions, with a vertically integrated business spanning wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage. With 16 overseas subsidiaries, the company serves customers in 180 countries and regions. As of Q3 2025, JA Solar's cumulative cell and module shipments total nearly 317 GW, supported by more than 2,000 patents and a robust global network.

Learn more at: //www.jasolar.com/html/en/

About Scanifly. Scanifly is a leading solar sales, design, and field operations software company built on the premise that what is sold is what should be installed. Quality-obsessed contractors use Scanifly to reduce change orders, cut survey and design time, and increase project throughput. By combining AI-enabled proposals, drone-based 3D designs, mobile data capture, and a robust suite of integrations, Scanifly's aerial and ground intelligence platform enables contractors to sell, survey, engineer, and install more solar projects without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

Learn more at: scanifly.com

About Damaris Solutions. Damaris Solutions is a full-service marketing and lead generation agency built on more than 10 years of combined solar marketing experience. Damaris focuses on bringing innovative and effective strategies to paid advertising and lead generation, organic digital marketing, SEO and content strategy, video production, and business consulting for clients across solar and energy, home services, medical services, and beyond. Damaris Solutions exists to help the good guys do better business.

Learn more at: https://www.damarissolutions.com/

About Krannich Solar. Krannich Solar USA is a premier global PV distributor dedicated to scouting top-quality solar products and building lasting relationships with vendors and clients. Offering state-of-the-art systems, qualified consulting, and comprehensive project support, Krannich caters to residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. With a global presence spanning over 23 countries and a continuously expanding nationwide logistics footprint, Krannich delivers smart technology designed to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Learn more at: https://krannich-solar.com/us-en/

Media contact

Scott Nguyen, Bodhi

512-820-2158

scott@bodhi.solar

SOURCE: OneEthos





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/strong-tail-solar-alliance-launches-to-strengthen-local-installers-a-1239115