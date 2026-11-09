Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Announce 3Q 2026 Financial Results - Nov 12

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 5:00p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 560301

Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 19, 2026, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 54574. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso's technology supports a range of applications, including fixed wireless access, drone, defense and tactical communications, immersive video and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group

Brett L. Perry

P: 214-272-0070

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-to-announce-3q-2026-financial-results-nov-12-1249130