Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Jessica Oliver, Board Member, LiftED Literacy and Leadership ("LiftED" or the "Organization") along with other members, joined Erin Bauer, TMX Market Insights, to close the market and celebrate the Organization empowering youth in underserved communities through literacy, leadership, and educational programs.





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For 34 years, LiftED has increased access to educational opportunities for children and youth in Toronto's underserved communities.

LiftED believes every child has potential and deserves the opportunity to reach it. Through free, out-of-school programs, they help students build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in school and beyond. Their programs provide small-group literacy instruction, hands-on math and STEAM learning, and youth leadership opportunities. Led by Ontario Certified Teachers, their educational programs make learning engaging, accessible and meaningful.

Each year, LiftED serves more than 770 children and youth aged 5-17 from 14 Toronto schools. As students grow, so do their opportunities to stay involved with LiftED, returning as volunteers, mentors and youth leaders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323242