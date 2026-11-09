Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") announces that, following consultation with its advisors and in accordance with their recommendations, it has decided to postpone its planned 3,000-metre drilling program at the SV2 project to summer 2027. This decision will provide an operating window intended to allow completion of the entire program.

An exceptionally busy summer and fall exploration season on the Gaspé Peninsula has affected drill rig availability. As a result, the Company's preferred drilling contractor could not make a rig available early enough to complete the planned program before the end of the authorized operating period.

The Company is currently coordinating drill rig availability for a planned mobilization in July 2027, with the objective of completing its program before the rigs are deployed to other major projects on the Gaspé Peninsula. The detailed mobilization and drilling schedule will be announced once finalized, subject to the required authorizations and confirmation of contractor availability.

Discussions with an Industry Leader

1844 also announces that it has entered discussions with an industry leader regarding opportunities to advance the Gaspé Peninsula as a copper district. At this stage, the Company is unable to disclose the identity of the other party or the terms under consideration.

There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a definitive agreement or as to the timing of any such agreement. The Company will disclose any material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Core Storage Facility Preparation and Historical Core Review

The Company has completed the cleanup and organization of its core storage facility. Relogging and re-assaying of drill core from the 2009-2011 drilling programs will be undertaken as part of the due diligence process associated with the ongoing discussions.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a resolute leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the postponement of the drilling campaign to summer 2027, completion of a 3,000-metre drilling program, the mobilization and drilling schedule, and the potential outcome of negotiations with a major company. These statements are based on management's current expectations and certain assumptions, including the availability of equipment, contractors and funding, receipt of the necessary authorizations, and favourable access and weather conditions.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties, including mobilization delays, operational or regulatory constraints, weather conditions, availability of capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, and the possibility that negotiations may not result in a definitive agreement. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

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