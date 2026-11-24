Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders re-elected the incumbent directors: Jade Guillemette, Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Mathieu Olivier, André Gauthier, and Sylvain Laberge.

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual general meeting or until its successor is appointed, and ratified and approved the continuation of the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan until the next annual general meeting.

A total of 31,565,282 common shares were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 18.40% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. All matters presented at the Meeting were approved, with each matter receiving over 99.6% support based on the proxies received.

Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO, comments, "1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and express our appreciation for their continued support."

About 1844 Resources Inc.:

1844 Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of copper and other critical mineral opportunities in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec. The Company's principal asset is the SV2 property, located west of Murdochville in an established copper district.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the second and final tranche of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the use of proceeds and the Company's planned exploration and drilling activities.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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