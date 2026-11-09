

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Chipotle (CMG) brought back its 'Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag' BOGO promotion on November 13. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time, customers with a tattoo can get a free entrée when they purchase another one.



Permanent tattoos, temporary tattoos and drawn-on designs are all eligible.



The promotion follows the success of an earlier event that generated the company's highest single-day sales ever.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading at $35.74 in the after hours. The regular trading was closed on Monday at 3.80 percent up.



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