

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) on Monday reported higher net income for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, supported by increased sales and stronger operating results.



Net income increased to $1.63 billion from $661 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share rose to $1.61 from $0.65. Total net sales climbed to $6.56 billion from $5.51 billion, while income from continuing operations increased to $1.84 billion from $706 million.



For the first nine months of 2026, net income reached $7.61 billion, compared with $1.64 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $7.49 from $1.61, while total net sales rose to $19.86 billion from $16.48 billion.



OXY is currently trading after hours at $55.60, down $0.16 or 0.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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