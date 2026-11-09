Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference and the Fourth Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival: Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival opened in Wanzhou, inviting talents to boost regional innovation

Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference and the Fourth Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference and the Fourth Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival were held on 7 and 8 November 2026 in Wanzhou District, Chongqing. Under the theme "Bringing Talent to the Greater Three Gorges Region, Boosting Key Industries and Supporting High-quality Development," this year's festival followed a "1+15" format, featuring an opening ceremony and 15 specialised events. It aimed to attract more than 700 talented professionals and secure agreements for at least 10 projects.

The Three Gorges Talent Festival has been held for three consecutive years. To date, 122 talent-related projects have been launched, 292 research and innovation outcomes have been commercialised, and more than 50,000 talented professionals have been recruited, including over 10,000 settling in Wanzhou.

At the opening ceremony, several advanced innovation platforms were officially inaugurated. These included the Global Centre for Precision Prevention, supported by the Franz Kraus Nobel Prize Workstation, the first Nobel Prize laureate workstation in Chongqing; the Belarus node of the Belt and Road International Technology Transfer Centre for the Chengdu-Chongqing region; and branch centres of four major laboratories established in Chongqing. Experts and scholars from Belarus, Hungary and other countries also attended the China (Chongqing)-Belarus Talent Exchange Conference on Scientific and Technological Innovation Cooperation.

The festival released a catalogue of talent needs covering high-level professionals and urgently needed and in-demand specialists, as well as a series of open calls inviting experts to tackle key scientific and technological challenges. Six industry forums focused on cutting-edge fields, including advanced materials, green and low-carbon development, digital and intelligent healthcare, modern logistics, ecological and environmental protection, and agricultural machinery for hilly and mountainous areas, aiming at bringing research outcomes closer to industrial application.

Wanzhou is a major urban centre with an urban population of over one million and an urban area of more than 100 square kilometres. It is the only district outside Chongqing's main urban area with a GDP exceeding RMB 100 billion. With a national-level economic and technological development zone, a comprehensive bonded zone, nearly 200 nationally recognised high-tech enterprises, eight higher education institutions and a human resource pool of nearly 220,000, Wanzhou is emerging as a gateway for talents seeking opportunities in the Three Gorges region.

Contact person: Ms. Bai, Tel: 86-10-63074558