Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Freedom Gold Corp. (CSE: FRDM) (the "Company" or "Freedom"), announces that Michel Lebeuf has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective November 4, 2026.

The Board of Directors extends its appreciation to Mr. Lebeuf for his valuable contributions, dedication and commitment to the Company throughout his tenure on the Board and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Freedom Gold Corp.

Freedom Gold Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of gold resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, Freedom is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its mineral properties are located in Quebec and Nova Scotia, regions renowned for its rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend", and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved, and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although Freedom believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as Freedom can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Freedom's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. Freedom does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323257