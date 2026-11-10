

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG.TO), a Canadian insurance and wealth management company, on Monday reported a lower third-quarter net income despite strong growth in its core businesses. It also announced a 7% increase in its quarterly common dividend.



For the third quarter, net income attributed to common shareholders declined 30% to C$255 million from C$364 million a year earlier. Earnings per share fell 26% to C$2.89 from C$3.91.



Core earnings increased to C$356 million, while core earnings per share rose 16% to C$4.03.



The board approved a quarterly common dividend of C$1.18 per share, up 7% from C$1.10. The dividend is payable December 15 to shareholders of record November 20.



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