TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group and TGI AMIRON Announce Preliminary Design Completion for Planned Aktau AI Data Center Campus

Preliminary design complete for 51.7-hectare campus at SEZ «Aktau Seaport» Digital Core reference architecture defined; first AXIPOD modular data centers planned

MIAMI, FLORIDA AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCID:TSPG) and its strategic subsidiary TGI AMIRON Corp., a joint venture with AMIRON of Kazakhstan, today announced the completion of preliminary architectural and engineering design for a planned AI data center campus in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) «Aktau Seaport» in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region. The campus is the centerpiece of the companies' AI and digital infrastructure program along the U.S.-Kazakhstan Technology Corridor.

Program status

Preliminary campus design. The design covers a 51.7-hectare site in Subzone No. 2 of the Aktau Seaport SEZ and includes liquid-cooled modular data centers, an administrative and operations center, warehousing and an energy microgrid.

The design covers a 51.7-hectare site in Subzone No. 2 of the Aktau Seaport SEZ and includes liquid-cooled modular data centers, an administrative and operations center, warehousing and an energy microgrid. AXIPOD modular data centers. The first AXIPOD modules, a product line of the AXIOMAXUS technology brand, are planned for the campus.

The first AXIPOD modules, a product line of the AXIOMAXUS technology brand, are planned for the campus. Planned electrical design. The campus electrical design targets an initial 200 MW, with a design pathway to 500 MW. These figures are planning targets, not secured capacity. The base case combines on-site gas-fired generation with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a long-term option and are not part of the initial phases.

The campus electrical design targets an initial 200 MW, with a design pathway to 500 MW. These figures are planning targets, not secured capacity. The base case combines on-site gas-fired generation with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a long-term option and are not part of the initial phases. SEZ framework. TGI AMIRON is a registered participant of the SEZ. The zone's regime provides for 0% corporate income tax on priority activities, 0% land and property tax, and duty-free import of equipment. The availability of these benefits is subject to applicable law, eligibility requirements and the term of the SEZ.

The Digital Core

TGI AMIRON's Kazakhstan entity is designed to host the Digital Core of the TGI group: a single platform for enterprise resource planning (ERP), data, integration, analytics, AI and security. The reference architecture has been defined, and implementation is planned in phases, subject to campus readiness and applicable cross-border data rules. Ports and logistics hubs along the Middle Corridor are planned as edge nodes, designed to operate locally and synchronize with the Core when connectivity permits.

The AI layer, based on the AXIOMAXUS platform, is designed to analyze cross-border trade, maintenance and logistics events. Payments, customs filings and safety-critical actions will require human approval. The program's security and AI governance design is guided by ISO/IEC 27001 (information security), IEC 62443 (industrial control system security) and ISO/IEC 42001 (AI management systems).

Research and development

Current research and development, at design stage, covers analytics and computer vision for industrial and logistics monitoring.

Next steps

Advancing to Phase 1 depends on securing power supply, obtaining required permits and land approvals, arranging financing and engaging technology and commercial partners. The companies intend to report progress against these milestones as the project advances.

Commentary

"Electric power is now the main constraint on AI infrastructure worldwide," said Academician Bakhtay Sekerbayev, scientific advisor to TGI AMIRON. "At the same time, demand is shifting from training models to running them for users, and that requires compute close to where data is produced. A central platform in Aktau, linked to edge nodes along the trade corridor, is designed around both of these realities."

"With preliminary design complete, our focus is securing power, permits and partners for Phase 1," said Daniel Brody, Chief Information Officer of TGI Group. "We will report progress against those milestones as the project advances."

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCID:TSPG) is a diversified international holding company investing in sustainable energy, infrastructure, digital ecosystems and new technologies.

About TGI AMIRON Corp.

TGI AMIRON Corp., a subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. and a joint venture with AMIRON of Kazakhstan, develops sovereign digital infrastructure, modular AI data center campuses and cross-border trade technology in Central Asia and international markets. AXIOMAXUS and AXIPOD are trademarks of TGI AMIRON Corp.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the planned campus, planned electrical capacity, the Digital Core, technology development, SEZ benefits, next steps and timing. Words such as "plans," "planned," "designed," "expects," "intends," "aims," "targets" and "will" identify these statements. They are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, permits and land rights, power supply, equipment availability and export licensing, cross-border data rules, regulatory changes in the United States and Kazakhstan, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. The companies undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Media and investor relations

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. / TGI AMIRON Corp.

Email: info@tgipower.com

Website: www.tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-and-tgi-amiron-announce-preliminary-design-completion-for-1248764