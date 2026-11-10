Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
LR

WKN: A0LEHB | ISIN: AU000000LIN6 | Ticker-Symbol: VP6
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 14:44
0,254 Euro
+8,55 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDIAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDIAN RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2440,25409.11.
0,2480,25609.11.
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 03:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lindian Resources Limited: 30,000 TONNE BINDING MONAZITE CONCENTRATE OFFTAKE SECURED AHEAD OF DECEMBER PRODUCTION

30,000 TONNE BINDING MONAZITE CONCENTRATE OFFTAKE SECURED AHEAD OF DECEMBER PRODUCTION

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindian Resources Limited ("Lindian" or the "Company") (ASX: LIN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Lindian Global Rare Earths Pte. Ltd ("LindianGlobal"), has executed a binding Offtake Term Sheet ("BindingTermSheet" or "Offtake") with a major rare earths refining group[1].

The binding offtake of Monazite Concentrate from the Company's flagship Kangankunde Rare Earths Project ("Kangankunde" or the "Project") incorporates both Stage 1 volumes for 10,000 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") and Stage 2 for 20,000dmt per annum. Together with the previously announced Offtake Agreements with Iluka Resources[2] in Australia, and Carester in France[3], Lindian has now developed a diversified global customer base, with 45,000dmt having also been secured for Stage 2 expansion.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Binding Offtake Term Sheet executed for 30,000dmt, including 10,000dmt per annum (Stage 1) and 20,000dmt per annum (Stage 2) with a major refining group with well-established rare earth chloride and solvent extraction operations.
  • First container sea freight from Nacala Port in January 2027 with monthly deliveries of Kangankunde Monazite Concentrate thereafter.
  • Geographic and product diversification (Monazite Concentrate, Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate ("MREC") and SEGH), with multiple counterparties de-risks Lindian's revenue profile.
  • Validation of strong demand for Kangankunde high-grade Monazite Concentrate at 55% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") grade with no deleterious elements and low levels of radionuclides (uranium and thorium).
  • Strong basket price including 10 rare earth elements including neodymium ("Nd"), praseodymium ("Pr"), dysprosium ("Dy"), terbium ("Tb"), cerium ("Ce"), lanthanum ("La"), samarium ("SM"), europium ("Eu"), gadolinium ("Gd") and yttrium ("Y").
  • Market-linked pricing including freight and insurance with further upside participation to REO price increases. Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides ("MREOs"), Nd, Pr, Dy and Tb represent majority of the product revenue for Monazite Concentrate.
  • Stage 2 allocation now sits at 45,000dmt[4] of Monazite Concentrate demonstrating a strong pipeline past Stage 1 development.
  • Additional strong interests from North American permanent magnet manufacturers and refineries for Monazite Concentrate, MREC and SEGH products.

Lindian's Executive Chairman, Robert Martin, commented:

"This binding Term Sheet represents another significant milestone for Lindian, with Kangankunde Stage 1 Concentrate capacity now fully allocated between our offtake partners and our own SARECO MREC facility, and with over 45,000dmt of Stage 2 volumes procured. With high-quality customers across multiple supply chains, we have established a truly global offtake portfolio ahead of first production in December.

We are looking forward to working closely with our potential partners and the Malawian and Kazakhstan governments to finalise the remaining stage 2 offtakes for Kangankunde and to choosing our offtake partners for our SARECO MREC product".

Read the full ASX announcement here: https://asx.api.cmfyapp.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03159876-6A1354288&v=undefined


[1] A description of the counterparty is set out in the Key Terms of the Binding Offtake Term Sheet on page 3.

[2] Refer ASX announcement "Strategic Partnership with Iluka for Funding and Offtake" dated 6 August 2025.

[3] Refer ASX announcement "Strategic Partnership with Carester for Oxide Separation Development and 10-Year Offtake Agreement" 3-Sep-26.

[4] Refer ASX Announcement "Strategic Partnership with Iluka for Funding and Offtake" dated 6 August 2025. 45,000dmt per annum Stage 2 allocation includes 20,000dmt per annum under the binding Offtake Term Sheet announced herein and up to 25,000dmt per annum covered by Iluka Resources' Right of First Refusal in respect of Stage 2 expansion volumes.


Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/30-000-tonne-binding-monazite-concentrate-offtake-secured-ahead-of-december-production-302934096.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.