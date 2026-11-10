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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 04:54 Uhr
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China.org.cn: The 19th Europe-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair boosts business cooperation

The 19th Europe-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair boosts business cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 19th Europe-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair was held in Chengdu, Sichuan province, from Oct. 21 to 23, bringing together businesses and institutions from China and Europe to explore opportunities in trade, investment, and technological innovation.

Co-organized by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the fair featured the theme "Dialogue and Cooperation for Shared Benefits and Prosperity."

This year's fair attracted more than 1,800 participants from over 30 countries, representing 869 enterprises and institutions. Delegations from Portugal, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other countries attended, alongside multinational companies including CMA CGM, Saint-Gobain, ABB, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Siemens.

For the first time, the fair introduced an intelligent matchmaking system, complemented by manual coordination, to improve connections between businesses. A total of 174 Chinese and foreign companies held 365 one-on-one matchmaking meetings, generating more than 160 cooperation intentions and helping turn business discussions into potential projects.

The fair focused on sectors including new energy and environmental protection, biomedicine, agri-food, intelligent robotics, cutting-edge technologies, vocational education, and commercial legal services. Investment and trade promotion events were also held by Hainan, Tianjin, Taicang in Jiangsu province, and other regions to connect with European partners. Participants also visited industrial parks and enterprises to explore opportunities and facilitate project development.

The event also saw progress in regional and international partnerships. Loja, Spain, and Pengzhou, Sichuan province, signed a letter of intent to establish a friendly cooperative relationship. More than 20 Portuguese enterprises and institutions attended the fair, while Portugal's secretary of state for agriculture delivered remarks at a sub-event. The United Kingdom, the fair's country of honor, was also involved in organizing a China-Europe exchange on cross-border cooperation in biomedicine.

As global economic recovery remains uneven, the fair continues to provide a platform for China-Europe dialogue and business exchanges, fostering cooperation in technology, market access, and investment.

The 19th Europe-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair boosts business cooperation

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-11/06/content_118764228.shtml

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-19th-europe-china-business-and-technology-cooperation-fair-boosts-business-cooperation-302934225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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