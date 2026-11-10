Beyond Seoul: Wego and Korea Tourism Organization Bring More of Korea Within Reach of MENA Travellers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is joining forces with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) on a new phase of their collaboration, inviting travellers across the region to look beyond Korea's best-known attractions and discover the different experiences that make the country worth exploring.

From the neighbourhoods that have become familiar through Korean dramas to the food markets, coastal cities and historic towns that offer a different perspective on the country, Korea has many sides to discover. The campaign will connect these interests with practical travel inspiration, helping MENA travellers explore destinations and experiences that suit their preferences.

At the heart of the collaboration is a simple idea: a trip to Korea does not have to follow a single itinerary. Visitors drawn by Korean entertainment and contemporary culture can explore Seoul's creative districts, cafés and shopping streets, while those interested in history can discover the palaces of the capital or travel to Gyeongju, known for its remarkable Silla-era heritage. Busan offers a different pace through its coastal neighbourhoods, beaches and seafood markets, while Jeju Island provides opportunities to explore volcanic landscapes and scenic walking trails.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Korea has become an increasingly appealing destination for travellers, thanks to its diverse tourism experiences and the global popularity of its culture. Through our partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization, we aim to introduce travellers across the Middle East and North Africa to new sides of the country, encouraging them to explore destinations and experiences beyond the traditional tourist attractions. Working with KTO allows us to combine destination knowledge with the travel choices available on Wego and make more of Korea visible to travellers across MENA."

Rather than focusing on individual attractions alone, Wego and KTO will bring these experiences together through destination-focused digital campaigns, editorial storytelling and travel planning content tailored to audiences across MENA. Wego will also help travellers explore flight and accommodation options, making it easier to compare possibilities as they plan their journeys.

Sae-hyeong Son, Regional Director, Korea Tourism Organization Dubai Office, commented: "For many travellers, their first connection with Korea comes through its food, music, television or beauty culture. We want to build on that familiarity by introducing the places, traditions and everyday experiences that give Korea its character. Through our continued collaboration with Wego, we can present a wider picture of the country to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa, encouraging them to explore different regions and discover experiences that feel personal to them."

Korea's changing seasons offer further opportunities to experience the country in different ways. Autumn brings colourful landscapes and opportunities for outdoor exploration, while winter introduces mountain retreats, snow activities and seasonal city experiences. The Korea Grand Sale, scheduled from 23 December 2026 to 13 February 2027, will also offer international visitors shopping, cultural and travel-related benefits across participating businesses.

Spring brings another side of Korea, with cherry blossoms transforming parks and historic settings, while warmer months offer opportunities to explore coastal destinations and the country's islands. This seasonal variety gives travellers flexibility to plan around the experiences they value most.

The campaign will bring together KTO's destination expertise and Wego's regional reach, creating more opportunities for travellers to discover Korea's diversity and plan journeys that extend beyond its most familiar landmarks.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com.

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