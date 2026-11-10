Through "Zero Limits," a youth-led initiative, 100 changemakers will receive resources to turn bold ideas into community impact

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is partnering with RIVET, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing youth-led social change, to help 100 emerging changemakers across the UK and India turn their bold ideas for positive impact into action. Through e.l.f. Beauty x RIVET's "Zero Limits,"a $100,000 contribution from e.l.f. Beauty to RIVET is providing grants, mentorship, and practical resources to help participants develop solutions to challenges in their communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109960268/en/

e.l.f. Beauty and RIVET Empower Next Generation of Changemakers Through Positivity, Inclusivity and Accessibility Across the UK and India

Access to resources can make the difference between imagining change and creating it. Yet barriers to funding continue to limit opportunities for the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs:

UK: A 2026 survey found that while 72% of students aged 16-21 were attracted to entrepreneurship, 51% identified lack of funding as a barrier (Xero, 2026).

A 2026 survey found that while 72% of students aged 16-21 were attracted to entrepreneurship, 51% identified lack of funding as a barrier (Xero, 2026). India: Women under the age of 30 accounted for just 18% of business loan originations among female borrowers in 2024, highlighting their limited participation in formal business credit (NITI Aayog, 2025).

"Democratizing access is at the heart of who we are at e.l.f. Beauty, and our commitment to Zero Distance between our community and our company is how we ensure we are listening, learning and showing up," said Samantha Critchell, VP, Corporate Communications, e.l.f. Beauty. "We believe the best people to identify opportunities to make direct positive impacts are the people who know their communities best. That's what makes our partnership with RIVET so meaningful. We are there, on the ground, with 100 changemakers across the UK and India who are developing their own solution to challenges they see every day."

Supporting Young Women as They Build What's Next

In addition to funding, participants are taking part in a three-month innovation sprint designed to help them develop their ideas, test solutions and build practical skills. Through mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities, participants can explore challenges, test approaches, refine their ideas, and build skills they can apply beyond the program.

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with two Impact Partners: GirlDreamer, a UK-based organization supporting young women from underrepresented backgrounds through leadership and social entrepreneurship, and Grameen Foundation, a global nonprofit working to expand economic opportunity through financial inclusion and innovation, which is supporting the program's implementation in India.

"An important part of innovation is having the opportunity to try something, learn from it, and make it better," said Eric Dawson, CEO and Co-Founder, RIVET. "That's what we're working to provide through this partnership. These young women are bringing their own ideas and ambitions to the program, and the sprint gives them a chance to test those ideas, build practical skills, and decide what comes next for their projects."

Meet the Changemakers Behind 'Zero Limits'

Behind every project is a woman who saw a challenge and decided to take action. Across the UK and India, participants are drawing on their own experiences to develop solutions for the communities they know best. For example:

In the UK, Avye Couloute, founder of Girls Into Coding, is developing a refillable hygiene STEM kit that allows girls to build and program their own automated hand-gel dispenser. Avye founded Girls Into Coding at age 10 after recognizing the lack of hands-on STEM opportunities for girls like her. Her latest project combines engineering, sustainability, and hygiene education to give more girls the opportunity to explore STEM by building something themselves.

Shorna Besa, founder of Sickle Synced CIC in the UK, is drawing on her personal experience living with sickle cell and her professional background in the NHS and public health to develop a community-based support model. Her project aims to provide peer support, practical guidance, and connections to services outside clinical settings, helping people affected by sickle cell navigate everyday challenges and feel less isolated.

In India, Parmar Payalben Manubhai, founder of Gyan Deep Stationery and Learning Hub, is developing a village-based learning hub to make school supplies, educational materials, printing, and digital services more accessible and affordable for local students. After seeing a student travel nearly 10 kilometers to purchase materials for a school project, Payalben was inspired to create a local resource that helps remove everyday barriers to education.

Through Zero Limits, e.l.f. Beauty and RIVET are democratizing access to opportunities for bold ideas to take shape, supporting changemakers who are making the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Across the UK and India, participants are developing solutions to challenges in their communities, spanning education, health, economic opportunity, and inclusion. Each project brings a unique ambition, reflecting the power of community-driven ideas to create positive change.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, e.l.f. Hair, rhode, Naturium and Well People, are led by purpose and driven by results. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, all double-certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny as cruelty free, and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.

About RIVET

RIVET is a social impact venture at the intersection of youth-led social entrepreneurship, brands, and scale. We are building the world's first microfinancing and amplification platform designed specifically for young changemakers, especially those lacking access to start-up capital opportunities. By connecting youth-led social ventures with funding, brand partnerships, and storytelling support, RIVET unlocks scalable pathways for youth to drive local impact and global change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109960268/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Rubin

hrubin@elfbeauty.com