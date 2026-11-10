Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed DESU (Dexsport Protocol Native Token) at 11:00am on Nov 10, 2026 (UTC).





DESU (Dexsport Protocol Native Token) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/desu_usdt

About DESU (Dexsport Protocol Native Token)

Dexsport is a Web3 betting platform that combines a sportsbook, casino, and prediction markets in a single product with no KYC. Players can deposit and withdraw in over 80 cryptocurrencies. DESU is the native token of the Dexsport ecosystem and is a BEP20 token on BNB Smart Chain.

Why DESU (Dexsport Protocol Native Token)

DESU is a core part of the Dexsport ecosystem, which keeps developing every day and today holds a leading position in the Web3 iGaming sector, combining sports betting, esports, casino gaming, and prediction markets within a crypto-powered ecosystem. Its native token, DESU, supports platform rewards, cashback incentives, and exclusive user benefits, creating utility beyond speculative trading. The project's deflationary tokenomics, ongoing token burns, and expanding exchange accessibility through MEXC and WEEX further strengthen its market relevance. With an established operating history and a diversified gaming ecosystem, Dexsport presents an interesting opportunity to explore the intersection of blockchain technology, digital entertainment, and token-driven user engagement. The team has further burns planned, is focused on steady growth of the platform's users and DESU holders, and has a strategy for deeper integration of DESU into the product.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Dexsport Protocol Native Token

Dexsport Protocol Native Token Token Symbol: DESU

DESU Total Supply: 550,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Liquidity: 22.5%

Marketing: 20%

Community: 15%

Staking & Trading Rewards: 13.9%

Team: 9%

Private Sale: 7%

Advisors: 5%

Strategic Sale: 4%

Public Sale: 3.6%

Learn More About DESU (Dexsport Protocol Native Token)

Website: https://dexsport.io/

X: https://x.com/dexsport/

Telegram: https://t.me/dexsportmain/

Whitepaper: https://dexsport.io/docs-tokenomics/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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