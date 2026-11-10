

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7012.T), the Japanese heavy industry conglomerate, Tuesday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the first half compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company revised its outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Half yearly earnings increased 40 percent to ¥30.92 billion or ¥36.18 per share from ¥22.09 billion or ¥26.43 per share last year.



Revenue grew 8.8 percent to ¥1.08 trillion from ¥996.25 billion previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects earnings of ¥118 billion or ¥133.69 per share, an increase of 9.1 percent from a year ago. The previous outlook was ¥115 billion or ¥133.12 per share, an increase of 6.3 percent year over year.



Revenue guidance remains unchanged and the company still continues to expect ¥2.56 trillion, an increase of 10.8 percent from over a year ago.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥1987, down 1.95% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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