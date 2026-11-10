RF Medical Co., Ltd.: RF MEDICAL Secures CE Marking Under EU MDR for Mi-BLATOR Microwave Ablation System

RF MEDICAL Secures CE Marking Under EU MDR for Mi-BLATOR Microwave Ablation System

Certification covers both the generator and antennas, expanding the company's European portfolio beyond radiofrequency ablation.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Medical Co., Ltd., a medical device company specializing in minimally invasive treatment solutions, announced that its Mi-BLATOR microwave ablation system has obtained CE marking under the European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

The certification enables RF MEDICAL to introduce Mi-BLATOR to the European market, giving healthcare professionals an additional thermal ablation option to address their clinical needs.

The Mi-BLATOR antenna features a proprietary feedline design to create a spherical ablation zone, while the generator offers a multi-step mode that allows power and duration to be set for each step within a single ablation cycle. These features support treatment planning and help optimize energy delivery.

The addition of microwave technology complements RF MEDICAL's established radiofrequency ablation portfolio and creates opportunities to strengthen distribution partnerships and reach new customers across Europe.

This milestone follows the CE marking under the EU MDR of THYBLATE-V2 in September 2026. Already available in multiple international markets, the adjustable-tip thyroid RFA electrode added European certification to its regulatory authorization in Korea and FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States.

About RF MEDICAL

RF MEDICAL Co., Ltd. is a South Korean medical device company specializing in minimally invasive treatment solutions. The company develops and manufactures medical devices, including radiofrequency and microwave ablation systems, micro endoscopy systems, and other medical devices for a range of clinical applications.

With a growing pipeline of new products and ongoing efforts to secure regulatory authorizations and intellectual property protection worldwide, RF MEDICAL is accelerating its global expansion through successive product launches, entry into new markets, and a broader presence across clinical specialties over the coming years.

For more details, visit RF Medical's official website. Stay connected with RF Medical on LinkedIn and Instagram , and explore products and patient videos on their YouTube channel.

Website: www.rfa.co.kr

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