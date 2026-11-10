The oversubscribed Seed round, led by Fortino Ventures, follows growing institutional adoption of Light Frame's next-generation core banking and portfolio management platform across EMEA.

Light Frame, the financial technology company providing modern core banking and portfolio management software for the wealth industry, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $5.1 million Seed financing round.

The round was led by Fortino Ventures, with participation from Sidekick Partners, Tenity, Chamaeleon, and Altair Capital, alongside existing investors including Rogue Venture Partners, New Stack Ventures, and Studio Alpha.

The financing comes amid growing institutional adoption of Light Frame's technology across EMEA, where the company is supporting live client operations and expanding its presence in the private banking and wealth management markets.

Revolutionizing the wealth industry

Across the wealth industry, institutions continue to rely on technology built on architectures developed decades ago. The result is an industry constrained by infrastructure that is too slow to implement, too costly to operate, and not capable enough to meet the industry's evolving needs.

Light Frame has developed a new generation of core banking and portfolio management technology designed specifically for the wealth industry. Engineered in Switzerland, the platform combines comprehensive banking and investment capabilities with a cloud-native, API-first architecture designed around artificial intelligence. Through embedded AI capabilities and its secure interoperability layer, the platform enables institutions to automate complex operations, improve employee productivity and deliver more sophisticated client services. Its fully modular design allows institutions to modernise individual components of their existing infrastructure or adopt a complete solution, significantly reducing implementation timelines, operational complexity and total cost of ownership.

"Light Frame delivers foundational technology with the sophistication institutions require," said Schuyler Weiss, Co-founder and CEO of Light Frame. "AI is redefining what technology can deliver, but the realization of its potential in the Wealth industry is dependent on the underlying infrastructure. The architecture must be designed around this future, without compromising the security, resilience and trust fundamental to banking. In Fortino and our broader investor group, we have found partners who share our ambition to build that foundation for the next generation of wealth management."

Light Frame was founded in 2024 by Schuyler Weiss, founder and former CEO of Alpian, Switzerland's first cloud-native private bank; Mathieu Clément, Alpian's former COO and CIO; and technologists Philippe Kernevez and Gregory Bataille. The founding team brings direct experience building and operating a regulated Swiss bank, including the challenges associated with implementing and maintaining traditional banking infrastructure.

"We are excited to back a team that is exceptionally credible in this space," said Hugh Phelan, Investment Manager at Fortino Ventures. "Schuyler and the team have run a regulated Swiss bank on the kind of infrastructure they are now replacing. Few founders in wealth technology have lived the problem this closely, and fewer still have the technical depth to solve it. For a bank, moving sensitive data and live operations onto a new platform is an act of trust, and this team has earned the right to ask for it."

The funding will support continued investment in the platform, expansion of implementation and client delivery capacity, and the growth of Light Frame's commercial activities, initially focused on EMEA.

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Contacts:

lightframe@boldspace.com