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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 07:06 Uhr
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VT Markets Launches High-Stakes Reality Show Gold Cup 2026 Island Finale

VT Markets Launches High-Stakes Reality Show Gold Cup 2026 Island Finale

  • Four global traders compete for USD 100,000 prize in Phuket

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset brokerage VT Markets is officially taking trading entertainment to the next level with its first-ever reality TV series, Gold Cup 2026: Island Finale! Set against the vibrant, high-energy backdrop of Phuket, Thailand, this action-packed three-part series brings together top global traders for an unscripted, high-stakes showdown that combines sharp market strategy with physical and mental endurance.

Four contestants from around the world will face off in various physical tests and execute live trades on the VT Markets platform. Along the way, they will also compete in trading-focused challenges to test their market skills. The top performer of the trading competition (based on final trading profit %) will claim the title of Gold Cup Champion and win the full USD 100,000 prize.

Stream the 3-part action exclusively on the official VT Markets YouTube Channel:

  • Episode 1 (Premiere): November 9, 2026
  • Episode 2: November 18, 2026
  • Episode 3 (Finale): November 25, 2026

Viewers can also join the excitement with the Predict and Win interactive contest. Correctly forecast the ultimate Gold Cup Champion, and you could be one of five lucky winners to score USD 200 in trading credit!

How to Participate

  1. Cast Your Vote: Head to the official page and submit prediction of the winner before the season finale on November 25.
  2. Follow the Action: Subscribe to VT Markets YouTube channel, and catch every episode starting November 9 as four contenders battle it out in Phuket!

Beyond the adrenaline and high-stakes competition, Gold Cup 2026: Island Finale spotlights the core of high-performance trading: real-time decision-making, emotional discipline, and risk management under intense pressure. VT Markets continues to redefine trading entertainment by bringing the intensity of the markets to life in a way global audiences have never seen before.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Gold Trading Platform, Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-launches-high-stakes-reality-show-gold-cup-2026-island-finale-302934192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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